The Kuwaiti staff announced that its air defences were facing hostile drones on the night of 17-18 November 2026. It assigns possible detonations to interception operations and requests to follow official instructions. The message does not specify the origin of the devices, the target targets or a human or material assessment. This alert occurs in a tense regional context, but does not in itself allow a person to be identified or to confirm damage.

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Kuwait’s air defences are facing hostile drone attacks, the General Staff announced on the night of 17-18 November 2026. The message was broadcast shortly after midnight local time.

The army explains that the detonations that may be heard result from interception operations. It asks the public to comply with the safety instructions of the competent authorities.

No balance sheet specified in this announcement

The release does not give a number of drones, aircraft origin, or target location. It has no human or material record. This lack of information makes it impossible to conclude that there are no victims or damage.

A tense regional context

On Tuesday, the Kuwaiti government condemned the attacks against Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. It had also discussed the Gulf Cooperation Council ‘ s forward command project in Kuwait. These contexts do not allow the attack announced this night to be attributed to a particular actor.

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