SpaceX recovered Starship after a stay in orbit on November 14 in Texas. However, the Super Heavy propellant was lost. The fifteenth flight deployed 26 Starlink satellites. This ship recovery marks a milestone, without yet demonstrating the complete reuse of the two stages of the American orbital launcher.

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SpaceX recovered its Starship ship for the first time after a stay in orbit, Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Starbase, Texas. The arms of the launch tower seized the upper floor, returning about twenty-two and a half hours after his departure. The success remains partial: the Super Heavy thruster was not recovered.

Starship returns after orbital mission

The fifteenth flight had started on Friday, 13 November. According to SpaceX’s report, the ship placed 26 Starlink V3 satellites in orbit. The company states that it made contact with each of them prior to the recovery of their orbits.

After more than twenty hours of monitoring its systems, Starship re-lit a Raptor engine to leave orbit. Three engines then ensured the final adjustment and slow-down manoeuvre before the tower captured.

The return of the interrupted thruster

The trajectory of the first floor has seen another outcome. SpaceX reports that 32 of the 33 engines planned were re-lit for its return. The thrust stopped prematurely due to insufficient fuel mass. The guidance system diverted Super Heavy offshore; His destruction system was finally triggered. The origin of the fuel shortage remains to be determined.

Two floors, two recovery constraints

The name Starship refers to both the upper ship and, in the presentation of SpaceX, the entire launcher. Super Heavy is his first floor. The company designs the two elements for full reuse, with freight transport missions and, eventually, crews.

The capture of the upper stage does not therefore mean that the entire system has carried out a complete recovery cycle. It also does not demonstrate, on its own, the rapid return to flight of the recovered vehicle. This distinction separates the success of a manoeuvre from the regular operation sought for the launcher.

Separate testing before lunar missions

Development is also of interest to the Artemis programme. In its October 23 presentation, NASA plans for Artemis III in 2027 a mission of about fourteen days in Earth orbit. Four astronauts must test the rendezvous, mooring and housing operations with experimental versions of lander developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.

These tests must precede the manned lunar operations envisaged from 2028 onwards. Starship’s return to Starbase concerns the ground recovery of the ship; it does not constitute an alumni or validation of these operations with astronauts.

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