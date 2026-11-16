The Lebanese play La Misérable, by Layal Ghossain, received the special prize from the Jury of the Jordan Theatre Festival. This adaptation of the Miserables places Fantine at the center of the story. Two performances were announced in Lebanon, on 29 November in Beirut and on 12 December in Hammana, after Amman.

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The Lebanese play « La Misérable », by Layal Ghossain, received the special prize of the jury at the 31st Jordan Theatre Festival. The award was announced at the closing of the Royal Cultural Centre in Amman on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The rankings issued by the Jordanian Ministry of Culture reward this adaptation centered on Fantine, one of the characters of Victor Hugo’s « Misables ».

This award is distinct from that of the best show, attributed to Moroccan production « 40 degrees », directed by Osama El Aroussis. She was also awarded the director’s prize. The festival brought together ten performances and participants from fourteen Arab countries.

Fantine in the center of adaptation

Layal Ghossain signs the staging and plays the main role. The presentation of the production describes a musical work following Fantine’s journey: an abandoned young woman, who must raise her daughter alone and face poverty and social judgment. The show thus closes its eyes on this trajectory rather than seeking to return the whole novel.

Julien Chaaya shares the scene with her. According to the record of the show, he assumes both the narrative and the different male characters that go through Fantine’s life. The transition from one figure to another accompanies the relationships of desire, authority and domination that the character is confronted with.

The music is based on live singing and accompaniment of a piano, held by Anthony Youssef. This device is presented by the team as a component of the narrative, not as a simple sound background. Production also combines Rahaf Jammal with the design of lights, Aly Harkous with their driving and Mayam Khoury with the board management.

A prize in a regional list

The jury was chaired by Hassan Rachid of Qatar, with members from Jordan, Kuwait, Sudan, Algeria and Oman. In his general recommendations, he stressed in particular the dramatic role of music and its articulation with scenography.

The jury also called for emphasis on dramatic necessity rather than spectacular technical effects. These recommendations concern the whole festival: they do not constitute a detailed motivation for the award given to « La Misérable ».

Two appointments announced in Lebanon

After the Amman distinction, the ticket office announced a performance in Hanine Beirut on Sunday, November 29. A further session was held on Saturday, December 12, at Hammana Artist House, Mount Lebanon, at 8:30 p.m.

For the latter, the announcement indicates a duration of 45 minutes, access from 13 years and a ticket at 15 dollars. The reservation goes through the ticket office or the artist house. These meetings allow us to find in Lebanon the distinguished spectacle in Jordan; They must not be confused with the festival dates, now finished.

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