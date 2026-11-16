Kyiv states that Starshield’s boundaries disrupt its interceptor drones and the protection of the power grid. SpaceX challenges the reported restrictions. Two American senators are demanding technical and contractual documents. The threshold of 161 kilometres per hour concerns the movement of terminals, not the flow of their Internet connection.

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Volodymyr Zelensky asks the United States and SpaceX to lift the limitations which, according to him, disrupt Ukrainian interceptor drones equipped with Starshield terminals. Sunday, November 15, 2026, the Ukrainian President linked these difficulties to the defence of energy infrastructure before winter. In Washington, two democrat senators are also calling for the preservation of documents to understand the origin and scope of the restrictions reported.

A travel limit, not an internet connection

The threshold mentioned by Zelensky is 161 kilometres per hour, or 100 miles per hour. It concerns the speed of moving terminals, not a download rate. According to the president, the interceptors lose their liaison with the operators at this speed and can no longer catch up with some Russian jet drones.

Zelensky places the difficulties along the front and in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. He states that some strikes on the electrical substations pass because of these limitations. This causal link is a Ukrainian evaluation: the public documents consulted do not allow to measure independently how many interceptions have failed for this reason.

Repeated tests, according to Ukrainian diplomacy

On 14 November, Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s diplomatic representative in Washington, D.C., stated that the problems were widespread and persisted despite the daily testing conducted over the past five days. According to his explanation, the units concerned must wait for the Russian drones to reach other defensive lines in order to attempt to intercept them.

SpaceX’s press service had, as early as 12 November, challenged these accusations in a reply to a specialized media, claiming that no change had been made. Ukrainian officials then reported that the company referred to technical difficulties in its discussions with their Ministry of Defence. The two parties therefore do not give the same explanation of the reported disturbances.

Senators ask to keep track

In a November 13 letter to Elon Musk, Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons asked SpaceX to preserve contracts, technical journals and communications concerning Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine. The perimeter dates back to September 1, 2026 and includes subsequent records of the same events.

This includes identifying who proposed, authorized or implemented the changes. They call for a chronology of restrictions and recovery, their geographical extent and assessments of their consequences. Confirmation of conservation measures and written responses are expected no later than 30 November.

This parliamentary oversight approach is not a conclusion on the responsibility of SpaceX or the US government. Senators point out precisely the contradictions between the explanations given to the various officials and want to establish the applicable contractual rules.

Previous October remains at the heart of the case

The letter recalls a first episode between October 13 and 24, followed by further disturbances reported on November 12. For Kyiv, the emergency concerns the restoration of a link that can be used by its defensive means. For the US elected officials, it has a question of control: who can change a communication service on which a military capability depends, and according to what procedures?

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