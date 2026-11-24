Starlink offers via Alfa engage companies over 12 months paid in advance. At the rates consulted on 18 November, ten 500 GB refills exceeded the annual cost of the large formula. This hypothetical calculation excludes VAT and possible installation costs.

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The monthly price displayed is not enough to compare Starlink offers for businesses in Lebanon. A distinction must be made between annual commitment, terminal and point charging. Based on the prices published by Alfa and consulted on 18 November 2026, the calculation reveals a precise threshold: ten 500 GB refills in the year make the small formula more expensive than the 1TB subscription, under the assumptions set out below.

Starlink cost via Alfa, excluding VAT

Alfa displays $2,100 per year for 500 GB per month and $3,588 for 1 TB, equivalent to $175 and $299 per month. The twelve months are payable in advance, with an appointment of the same duration. The terminal costs $550 separately. A 500 GB charge is charged $150. All these prices are exclusive of VAT.

The operator’s conditions provide for the loss of unused data at the end of the month. The recharge expires with the current cycle. After the package has been exhausted, the customer can maintain a low-speed connection or purchase additional volume. Activation after the first day results in a pro-ratified data allocation. These indications are not an independent measure of the available flow.

Two initial budgets, one terminal

By simply adding up subscription and equipment, the first commitment is $2,650 for the small formula, compared to $4,138 for the large formula. These amounts are calculations excluding VAT, not full estimates of installation. No cost of installation, wiring or emergency power is added. These items should be separately encrypted where necessary.

The gap between the two subscriptions is $1,488 over 12 months. As the terminal has the same price in this comparison, it does not change this difference. However, it weighs on the initial cash flow. Presenting only monthly equivalents would therefore mask the annual advance payment and purchase of the equipment.

The threshold of ten recharges: a hypothesis, not an invoice

Suppose the company keeps the 500 GB formula for 12 months and buys a reload some months, never exceeding the volume that the higher formula would cover. Nine recharging costs $1,350: the subscription and these rechargings total $3,450, $138 less than the $3,588 of the major formula.

With ten recharges, the total increases to $3,600. It exceeds the annual price of the higher formula by $12. With twelve refills, it reaches $3,900: the difference becomes $312. These results are based exclusively on the prices recorded and on the scenario described. They do not predict a customer’s consumption or future price maintenance.

The monthly distribution is as important as the annual total. Reloads concentrated over a few months are not equivalent to a supplement available each month. A need exceeding the ceiling of the large formula would also require another calculation. Before comparing, the company must therefore establish its consumption points, not mechanically divide an annual volume by twelve.

A professional offer, not a domestic subscription

The framework described by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority allows commercial companies to use the service for their own activities. It does not allow for residential or individual subscriptions or the allocation of a terminal to each employee working from home. For several locations, the equipment must be attached to a centralized account.

The same authority designates Alfa as the official distributor. It excludes private importation of terminals and roaming use of equipment purchased abroad. A device already imported becomes usable only after the required certification, identification, customs and safety procedures. The commercial budget and regulatory eligibility must be audited separately.

The Grand Serail in Beirut, August 12, 2017. Institutional illustration of archives, without representation of a terminal or Starlink installation. Photo: Pjposullivan1 / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 2.0. Untouched photograph.

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