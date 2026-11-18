An Irish national was charged in New York for the damage inflicted on an American military aircraft in Shannon in April. The prosecution said that the aircraft would no longer fly. The accused, presumed innocent, faces ten years in prison. The US procedure remains separate from the Irish prosecution after his arrest.

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A 48-year-old Irish national, Daithi O The act was made public on 17 November for damage caused on 11 April 2026 to a C-130H Air National Guard stationed at Shannon Airport, Clare County, Ireland. This is a charge, not a conviction.

Damages that the prosecution finds irreversible

According to the Federal Public Prosecutor ‘ s Office in the South District of New York, the man reportedly entered the airport compound and then boarded the aircraft, where he stayed for several hours. Prosecutors describe significant damage to internal systems and aircraft structure. They argue that the operation was prepared, rather than conducted spontaneously.

The aircraft, estimated at approximately $60 million per charge, was reportedly rendered unusable and would not resume flight service. This value is that of the apparatus announced by prosecutors; it does not correspond to compensation determined by a judgment.

An American procedure, an arrest in Ireland

The case contains a charge of destroying public property, with a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment. This ceiling does not prejudge guilt or any sentence, which would be a matter for the judge. The Ministry of Justice expressly recalls the presumption of innocence.

Associated Press reports that the complainant was not held by the US authorities at the time of the announcement and that no hearing in New York was scheduled. Arrested in Ireland after the facts, he was also prosecuted for damage and intrusion. The agency states that it did not find a lawyer on the U.S. file to collect its answer.

The indictment cites sections 1361 and 3238 of Title 18 of the U.S. Federal Code. It presents the facts as being committed outside the jurisdiction of a U.S. state or district and provides that the accused would initially be brought and arrested in the South District of New York. This procedural wording does not constitute proof that a transfer has taken place. The documents consulted do not make it possible to announce an extradition granted or a trial date.

Shannon, transatlantic military crossing point

The prosecution describes Shannon as a transit platform for US military personnel and equipment. The C-130H stopped there during a mission to another country, which the act does not specify. Nothing in this document therefore makes it possible to assign this aircraft to a particular operation in the Middle East.

The proceedings are also part of an airport security context: the act mentions several earlier intrusions on Shannon, attributed to others. Their presence in the file does not alone demonstrate the existence of a common organisation. The court will have to examine the particulars of the facts alleged against O-Corrain.

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