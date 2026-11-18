A video transmitted to Libnanews shows helicopters in an area presented as the heights of Jbeil. Yasour reports three American aircraft, without military confirmation cited. The images do not allow to verify their nationality, mission or location. Here are the observable elements and their limitations.

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Helicopters were filmed over an area presented as the heights of Jbeil, in a video transmitted to Libnanews this Wednesday, November 18, 2026. On the same day, the Lebanese Yasour site reported the passage of three aircraft which it attributed to the American army, over Jbeil and Kesrouan. This nationality could not be independently confirmed.

The short sequence, lasting about thirteen seconds, shows a sloped road lined with buildings, trees and power lines. Two-rotor tandem helicopters cross the camera field. The definition and distance do not allow reading a registration or distinguishing a national marking.

Video transmitted to Libnanews on 18 November 2026 and presented as filmed in the heights of Jbeil. The precise location and the date of shooting are not authenticated by images alone.

An alert still to be specified

In its publication of 18 November,Yasour relies on a video circulating onlinewithout mentioning military confirmation or specifying the mission of the aircraft. This report constitutes a press assignment, not an official identification of helicopters.

The images also do not allow the point of departure, destination or nature of the flight to be established. There is no verified evidence at this stage to link this sequence to a particular operation. The number of three aircraft and their American membership remain those reported by the Lebanese media.

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