An An-12 military transport aircraft crashed on 17 November near Iagounovo, in the Russian region of Kemerovo. The Ministry of Defence announces the death of the 19 occupants. The Investigation Committee confirms the death of persons on board and the opening of criminal proceedings. The technical failure mentioned by the Ministry remains an explanation attributed to the authorities, while the circumstances are still under investigation. The illustration is an archive of the aircraft type, not an image of the accident aircraft.

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The 19 people on board a military An-12 died in his crash in the Kemerovo area, according to the Russian Ministry of Defence quoted by Interfax.The accident occurred on 17 November 2026 near the village of Iagounovo, according to the Russian Investigation Committee in a communication published on its official channel.

A review announced by the Ministry

According to the Defence, the aircraft was on a planned flight and fell into an uninhabited area. The record of 19 deaths includes crew members and other persons transported. The dispatch does not provide their distribution or their identities.

The department refers to a technical failure and indicates that an aerospace commission is working on site. This explanation remains that of the military authorities: it should not be presented as the conclusion of an independent expert or a completed investigation.

Criminal proceedings open

The Investigation Committee also confirmed that all crew members and passengers had perished. Its statement, actually consulted on the official channel of the institution, dates from the crash of 17 November and places it in the area of Kemerovo, also called Kuzbass.

Military investigators have initiated proceedings under article 351 of the Russian Criminal Code concerning violations of the rules of theft or preparation of flights. The institution specifies that the circumstances are being established. This procedural qualification is not a conviction and does not in itself refer to the person or mechanism responsible for the accident.

The information used here does not permit the registration of the accident aircraft, its age or the exact nature of the technical problem. Nor can they attribute the crash to an attack. Unconfirmed details of a potential in-flight fire are therefore not retained as an established cause.

Illustration: An-12BK photographed in 2011 by Igor Dvurekov. This device is not identified as Kemerovo’s. Photo and dressing underCC BY-SA 3.0, resized integral image and titration added outside photography.

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