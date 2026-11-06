Lebanese-Canadian Partnership: Three Projects Announced

Canada and Lebanon announced a security and resilience partnership on November 6. Three projects focus on the training of special forces, post-civil war reconciliation and the protection of civilians from unexploded ordnance. Youssef Raji and Anita Anand also agreed to an annual dialogue between senior officials. Both Ministers addressed the transition after the planned reduction of UNIFIL. No comprehensive budget or detailed timetable is included in their statements.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A Lebanese-Canadian security partnership is taking shape in Ottawa. Youssef Raji and Anita Anand announced Friday 6 November three cooperation projects and an annual dialogue between senior officials. Military training, reconciliation and protection from unexploded ordnance are the first areas presented. The two Ministers also reaffirm the principle of the exclusive control of arms by the Lebanese State.

The Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and his Canadian counterpart launched this framework at their meeting in Ottawa. Their joint statement gives it a broad scope: security, stabilization, humanitarian aid, governance and development. It places Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity among its objectives.

The announcement gives concrete content to the visit. To date, its programme has focused on supporting Lebanese institutions and exchanges on the regional situation. Both governments now present identified projects, accompanied by a regular meeting to monitor cooperation. However, they do not publish a comprehensive budget for the partnership or a detailed timetable for implementation.

A three-part Lebanese-Canadian Security Partnership

The first project concerns the Lebanese Armed Forces special operations forces. Canada plans to support advanced recognition training and build the capacity of instructors. The stated objective is to improve the fight against terrorism and crime.

The press release does not detail the personnel involved, the places of training or their duration. Nor does it mention a delivery of weapons. The commitment described relates to the competencies of units and personnel responsible for transmitting this training.

The second project aims at reconciliation and social cohesion. It must address the legacy of the Lebanese civil war, encourage intergenerational exchanges and involve women and young people. This is a peace-building component, beyond the mere strengthening of military institutions.

The third concerns explosive risks in affected communities. It must reduce the dangers of unexploded ordnance, promote safe returns and support livelihoods. Canada also mentions the safe management and storage of weapons and ammunition.

These objectives do not constitute a clearance assessment already achieved. No number of communities, beneficiaries or neutralized vehicles accompany the announcement. The documents presented on Friday describe the areas of intervention, without reporting on their deployment in the field.

An annual dialogue to monitor commitments

Raji and Anand agreed to establish an annual dialogue between senior officials. This mechanism must support common priorities and identify new opportunities for cooperation. No date is announced for its first meeting.

This follow-up is part of a relationship already marked by several categories of aid. Prior to the visit, Ottawa reported that it had spent six million Canadian dollars on the Lebanese Armed Forces since May 2025. This amount belonged to a previous balance sheet, communicated on November 4. The Friday statement does not present it as a new envelope allocated to the three projects.

It is therefore not possible at this stage to add this sum to a budget of the new partnership. Project-specific amounts, their operators and their distribution between training, reconciliation and protection of civilians remain to be specified.

South and post-FINUL at the heart of the discussions

Ministers also addressed the situation in southern Lebanon. They stressed the protection of civilians, access to humanitarian aid and the search for sustainable security. Their declaration reaffirms the importance of implementing the Trilateral Framework Agreement.

Exchanges focused on a coordinated transition following the planned reduction of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. Both governments highlight continued support for the army and other state institutions. The communiqué does not contain any arrangements to replace UNIFIL.

The institutional component thus accompanies security projects. Ottawa and Beirut stress the need for governance reforms to support peace and economic recovery. The next steps will need to specify the means, the implementing partners and the timing of the three projects announced.

Illustration: Libnanews composition assisted by IA from a photograph of Lebanese Army archives in 2025. It does not represent the Ottawa meeting or a Canadian formation. Source photo: Lebanese Armed Forces, Direction de l ́Orientation.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews