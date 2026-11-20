The Saudi Arabian-led coalition said it intercepted drones on Friday and attributed a missile to the Houthis. His statements do not give a human balance. They describe a new sequence, distinct from the damage recorded on Thursday on a building in the financial district of Riyadh, according to Saudi Civil Protection.

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The Saudi-led coalition announced on Friday, 20 November, new interceptions of drones and a missile that it attributes to the Houthis. These announcements are separate from the incident that damaged a building in Riyadh on Thursday. Friday’s press releases don’t show a human impact.

In two statements issued by the Saudi official agency, the coalition spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, claims that drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh region and in the southern part of the kingdom. In another press release, he reported intercepting a missile heading south. In both cases, the allocation of fire to the Houthis comes from the coalition, which supports the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

These announcements document what the authorities say they intercepted. They do not constitute a comprehensive record of Friday’s shootings and do not allow the independent establishment of their targets or the extent of possible damage. No identifiable houthy claims were found for these two specific episodes at the time of publication.

In Riyadh, Thursday’s review remains separate

The new communiqués do not describe the damage reported the previous day in the financial district of Riyadh. On Thursday, 19 November, Saudi Civil Protection reported damage to a building and reported no injuries. This balance sheet is that of the Saudi authorities for this building on Thursday. It does not apply to the interceptions announced on Friday, that the press releases do not relate to this damage.

Bahrain and the Yemeni government condemned on Friday the reported attack on the financial district and expressed their support for Riyadh. The Bahrain Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the Security Council to take action against repeated attacks. These positions concern the incident of the previous day. They do not independently confirm the progress of the new intercepts.

A regional risk already reported by the UN

The Security Council had already condemned attacks against Saudi Arabia in September and warned against an extension of the conflict beyond Yemen. This reminder sheds light on the regional context, but it is neither a UN reaction to Friday’s episode nor a verification of coalition announcements. In order to determine the consequences of these new shootings, there is still a lack of a separate civilian record from that reported on Thursday in Riyadh.

View of Riyadh in February 2018, archival photograph; It does not show the events of 19 and 20 November 2026. B.alotaby, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Resized image for cover.

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