The municipality of Saida is studying the conversion of the former courthouse into a digital hub. After a visit with representatives of UNRWA and the Council Presidency, no funding or timetable was announced. The building was already used in 2024 for displaced persons.

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In Saida, the municipality is studying the conversion of the former courthouse into a digital hub. In a statement issued on 20 November, she announced that she had presented preliminary plans during a visit to the building with representatives of UNRWA and the Council Presidency. The former court has already had another use: in 2024 it served as shelter for displaced persons from the South. The municipality does not announce any date of work or financing acquired.

A digital project for the old courthouse

Mayor Mustapha Hijazi, members of the municipal council and technical officials participated in the visit. The UNRWA delegation included Dorothee Klaus, Director of Agency Affairs in Lebanon, and the head of the Saida area. Sateh Arnaout represented the Presidency of the Council. The communiqué, which did not date the visit specifically, indicated that participants had considered a first proposal for rehabilitation and discussed funding opportunities.

The municipality refers to a digital hub without specifying which services would be offered. Nor does the press release state who would operate the site or who could access it. UNRWA’s presence at the visit is not a commitment of the Agency to finance or manage the project. The text does not mention any agreement signed with it.

From the shelter for displaced persons

The building is located near Star Square on Parcel 517 of Dekermane. It should not be confused with the new courthouse, inaugurated on 10 January 2004 on Parcel 1556 in Wastani. The Ministry of Justice reports that a decree of 10 February 2006 ratified an exchange agreement between the State and the municipality. The agreement provided for the transfer of 517 to the city and 1556 to the state. This historical record alone does not establish the current registration of the two properties in the cadastre.

Twenty years after the opening of the new palace, the former returned to temporary use during the war of 2024. The Association of Amalona, which managed the centre, documented the reception of displaced people from the South. This one-off use does not provide information on the current allocation of the building or on the conditions under which a digital hub could receive from the public.

A separate tender for maintenance

In August, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport published a call for tenders for urgent rehabilitation and maintenance work at the « Saida Courthouse ». The public notice does not give a parcel number and does not describe any digital conversion. It therefore does not allow this procedure to be linked to the project submitted by the municipality in November.

For the inhabitants, the next rooms expected are a program that specifies the uses of the building and a decision on its financing. The November 20 press release does not provide a timetable for either.

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