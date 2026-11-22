In this free forum, Douglas Vandergraph invites us to measure school continuity in Lebanon beyond enrolment. The announced programme targets approximately 59,000 children. To assess the results, he proposes to monitor attendance, transport difficulties and access to catch-up, without compromising family confidentiality.

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Free tribune by Douglas Vandergraph

The announcement of school support for 59,000 children affected by the crisis in Lebanon is important news. But the number that will be included in the launch release should not become the number that will be automatically cited to measure success. A child may be re-registered and unable to pay for the trip. He can find a class without recovering lost learning. He can attend classes a few days, then disappear again from the registers. The challenge of the new funding is therefore not only entry into school, but the real continuity of the journey, carefully verified and without exposing the lives of families.

On November 21, Libnanews presented the $13 million program announced the previous day by the Cannot Wait Education Fund. This three-year investment targets approximately 59,000 students affected by the crises. According to the article, it provides for transport assistance, remedial education, psychosocial support and facilities in 50 public schools. The figure of 59,000 corresponds to a target, not to a balance sheet of children already re-registered. Similarly, the 50 schools covered by the facilities do not constitute all the schools where the facility could assist students.

These distinctions do not diminish the interest of the advertisement. They avoid a common mistake: turning a promise of means into an acquired result. The announcement must be able to be followed, from one stage to another, by families who ask if their child can actually learn. Partners know the constraints of the field better than an outside author. But the question of public responsibility deserves to be clearly formulated: what signs will make it clear that support comes at the right time, and that children most exposed to a new interruption are not the last to benefit from it?

The first useful measure would be an understandable information journey. A family should be able to find, when it is available, reliable information on the conditions of access, the areas concerned, the competent interlocutors and the stages of application. Libnanews reported that the schools benefiting from the works were not yet publicly identified and that the practical arrangements for enrolment were not specified in the presentation consulted. It is therefore necessary to request that these elements be announced, not to invent a permanence or a procedure that has not yet been confirmed.

The second measure is not to confuse registration with attendance. Educational teams could, in accordance with data protection rules, observe whether the students assisted stay in class after 30 days and then after a term. If absence increases, the aim would not be to publish names, but to understand the cause: transport became inaccessible, change of accommodation, missing equipment, fear, illness or need of specialized accompaniment. These situations require different answers. A general line in a table will not solve it alone.

Transport is a particularly concrete example. Budget support can make the difference between a credible promise and an impossible return. But it still has to correspond to the actual journey and the days when the child must come. A displaced student whose housing changes may experience a rapid change in course. Partners could provide for regular verification of how travel assistance is understood and used, allowing families to identify a problem without having to publicly report their situation.

School catch-up requires the same attention. Resuming courses does not mean resuming at the level of the class where it was supposed to be. Teachers may need time, appropriate materials and groups that are flexible enough not to turn a learning delay into a lasting shame. A follow-up mechanism should therefore be asked not only how many children attend remedial courses, but whether the apprenticeships resume in good conditions. Pedagogical appreciation must remain to professionals; public statistics must never become a label attached to a child.

Libnanews also points out that the programme provides psychosocial support, spaces for adolescent girls and individualized devices for children with disabilities. Again, the essential thing is to check the concrete access. An announced technical aid does not have the same value as a tool actually available and usable in class. An orientation towards an accompaniment does not replace the appointment where the child was actually received. For each element, it is necessary to distinguish what is programmed from what is achieved, without requiring families to disclose medical or intimate information to prove that they deserve help.

Another positive issue is the role of Lebanese organizations in this programme. The announcement states that they should manage nearly three quarters of the funding alongside international partners. This responsibility deserves management, staff resources and a real capacity to listen to schools. A local organisation should not be seen as a mere distribution relay whose opinion is no longer consulted once the programme is launched. Community teams can report problems that a national indicator will not see; We must give them time to do so.

The emergency amount also requires a precise reading. Of the $13 million pledged for Lebanon, $1.3 million would be earmarked for rapid response at agreed warning thresholds. This does not mean that this amount has already been spent. The difference between an available reserve and an actual expenditure is fundamental. If a new crisis interrupts classes, families will need to know that appropriate decisions can be made quickly. It would be helpful if partners could explain, to the extent compatible with security and their procedures, how the activation of this reserve would be assessed.

The temptation to reduce everything to one figure is understandable. Donors must be accountable, administrations must compare needs and editorials to report progress without losing themselves in hundreds of individual situations. However, none of these needs justifies suggesting that the announcement of an objective already proves its achievement. A public report could be organized around a few honest questions: how many families have received usable information, how many children have actually resumed school, how many have remained in school, and what obstacles continue to be reported by teachers? Where data are not yet available, it should be indicated.

For me, a Christian, the encounter of Jesus with children reported by Mark 10 provides a simple orientation. When adults want to exclude them, it gives them a real place. The scene does not propose an accounting method or an all-out school policy. She recalled that the child should not become a secondary component of the programme designed on his behalf. In a society where beliefs are diverse, this lesson can lead to a requirement that everyone understands: to ask the organization to adapt to the needs of the student rather than to bring the burden of difficulties to the pupil alone.

A school, a neighbourhood association, a religious community or a relative can help to transmit official information and accompany a family to the right contact, provided that they respect their choice and confidentiality. They should neither invent a possibility of enrollment, condition support for religious participation, nor replace a social worker or an educational professional. Their assistance will be all the more valuable as it remains discreet, verifiable and coordinated with programme managers.

The first step that the actors of the scheme could take is concrete: to announce progressively clear access modalities, and then to publish anonymised reviews that distinguish between enrolment, actual presence and retention in learning. There should be a protected way to ensure that parents, teachers and adolescents can say what is still missing. The figure of 59,000 is an ambition to be followed seriously, not a result to be celebrated before the hour. A saved school year recognizes that a child may have continued to learn when difficulty, displacement or fear could have prevented it.

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