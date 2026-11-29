WHO estimates that 72,000 measles deaths in 2025, the lowest since 2000. More than 29 million children remain undervaccinated.

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The World Health Organization estimates that measles caused 72,000 deaths in 2025, its lowest since 2000. However, 59 countries experienced large-scale or highly disruptive outbreaks, and more than 29 million children had received no doses or received the two recommended doses.

The WHO global report published on 27 November shows a 91% decrease in deaths compared to 2000. Immunization would have prevented more than 60 million deaths in 25 years, according to the organization’s estimates. However, it estimated that in 2025 there were nearly 10 million infected persons. These global figures are estimates, not a count of laboratory confirmed cases.

The stall is measured between the two doses

In 2025, 84 per cent of children received a first dose against measles worldwide, and 77 per cent received a second dose. Rates reached 93 and 91 per cent, respectively, in high-income countries, compared with 69 and 57 per cent in low-income countries. A first dose protects most children who receive it; the second allows in particular to protect those in whom the first did not trigger a sufficient immune response.

South-East Asia, in the sense of the WHO health region, shows what an average can mask. In a regional review published on 28 November, the organisation estimates coverage at 96% for the first dose and 93% for the second dose in 2025. However, it estimates that 1.1 million infants did not receive the first dose, and that the region has concentrated approximately 4.6 million cases, or 47 per cent of the world’s estimated infections. The coverage figures describe the children targeted by routine vaccination; the number of cases includes all age classes.

In the United States, more than 6,000 confirmed cases in 2026

In the Americas, WHO estimates 73,000 infections in 2025, eight times the estimated level in 2000. This regional figure is not directly comparable to the US balance sheet for 2026. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 6,039 confirmed cases as at 24 November, compared with 5,838 in their 19 November survey. The additional 201 cases correspond to the difference between two surveillance orders, not necessarily infections occurring during these five days. CDCs link 5,829 cases to identified outbreaks, of which 1,385 were to chains that appeared in 2025.

The loss of U.S. disposal status, announced on 17 November, is based on the duration of transmission and not on crossing the 6,000-case threshold. A country may retain this status despite imported infections and small households; it may lose it when a transmission chain persists for at least 12 months. At the global level, WHO had verified disposal in 95 countries by the end of 2025, but 11 of the major outbreaks recorded in that year occurred in countries that had already achieved this status.

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