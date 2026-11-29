Ten years after the death of 71 people in the crash of the LaMia 2933 flight, the Chapecoense inaugurates a memorial and publishes family memories.

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The Chapeloense is scheduled to open a memorial on Sunday 29 November near the northern entrance to the Arena Condá in Chapecó, in southern Brazil. The club has already opened on Friday an online memorial where victims’ relatives gathered photos and memories. Ten years ago, the plane that took the team to Medellín for the Copa Sudamericana final was crashing in Colombia: 71 of the 77 people on board died.

Photographs entrusted by families

The site, baptizedPra Sempre Lembrados(« Forever in our memories »), gathers images and testimonies from families. The club also presented an exhibition of photographs at the Arena Condá, open until Sunday 29 November in the Davi Barella Dávi atrium.

A vigil was scheduled Saturday night in the stadium. On Sunday, the ecumenical ceremony must begin at 5 p.m., Chapecó time, before the memorial opens at 6:30 p.m. Family members, survivors and religious representatives are expected, according to the club’s programme.

What the Colombian survey established

Avro RJ85 of the Bolivian company LaMia had taken off from Santa Cruz to the airport serving Medellín. It crashed in La Unión, Antioquia department, on 28 November 2016 at around 21:58 Colombian time. In Brazil, the calendar of tributes was held on 29 November: it was 0:58 in Chapecó at summer time.

Colombian investigators found that the aircraft had failed fuel before it could land. Their report also called into question the preparation of the flight, which did not provide for the necessary reserves, as well as failures in the operator’s control. Players, supervisors, journalists and crew members were on board.

The link between Chapecó and Medellín

The 2016 final was not contested. At the request of its Colombian opponent, Atlético Nacional, the South American Football Confederation awarded the title to the Chapecoense. The two clubs organized a new tribute in Medellín in September 2026, as the tenth anniversary approached. In Chapecó, near the stadium where the team plays at home, the club now plans to open a permanent place of memory.

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