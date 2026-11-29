The health bulletin of 26 November reported a moderate impact on English hospitals. In the following network, the weekly rate of admissions for influenza increased from 5.03 to 8.98 per 100,000 inhabitants.

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The health bulletin of 26 November reported a moderate impact on English hospitals. In the following network, the weekly rate of admissions for influenza increased from 5.03 to 8.98 per 100,000 inhabitants.

From November 16 to 22, 2026, 55 NHS hospital groups in England reported 2,155 new influenza admissions, according to the UKHSA Health Security Agency Newsletter published on November 26. Compared to the population served by participating institutions, the rate rose from 5.03 to 8.98 admissions per 100,000 population in a week, an increase of approximately 79%. The Agency ranks this level in its moderate impact zone.

Over 85 years of age are the most hospitalized

For people aged 85 and over, the rate was 53.07 admissions per 100,000. Emergency passages for flu-like symptoms also increased and exceeded the level expected for the season according to Agency surveillance. This measure is based on emergency symptoms; It does not correspond to a count of confirmed diagnoses.

Monitoring of intensive care and enhanced surveillance units uses a separate perimeter. Of 95 hospital groups, 119 were admitted to these services. Their rate rose from 0.16 to 0.28 per 100,000 inhabitants, also in the moderate impact zone. These 119 admissions should not be added to 2,155: the two indicators do not cover the same set of institutions.

What the figures compare

For the winter of 2026-2027, England extended on an experimental basis the monitoring of influenza hospitalizations beyond the former network of sentinel establishments. The scheme covers all acute care groups, but the figure published for this week is based on 55 of them and can be revised. It measures the pressure in this network, not the total number of patients in the UK. In the same report, the agency still ranks hospital activity related to Covid-19 at a low level in England, despite an increase in the weekly rate from 2.29 to 2.96 per 100,000 inhabitants.

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