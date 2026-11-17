The United States, Mexico and Bolivia have lost their measles elimination status, announced the Pan American Health Organization on 17 November 2026. The decision is based on the persistence of transmission chains for at least 12 months. It does not mean that all the countries of the Americas are in the same situation or that this status is permanently lost. The Agency calls for increased vaccination, surveillance and rapid response to outbreaks to stop the spread of the virus.

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The United States, Mexico and Bolivia have lost their measles elimination status. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, after the data review by its independent regional commission.

The decision follows the November 10-13 meeting. The Commission’s conclusions were accepted by the Director of OPS, Jarbas Barbosa, and then communicated to the health authorities concerned.

Sustainable transmission, not mere import

The determining criterion is the uninterrupted circulation of the same viral line for at least 12 months. Elimination does not mean that no imported cases can occur: it implies interruption of endemic transmission. The decision announced on Tuesday therefore shows a sustainable installation of this traffic in all three countries.

For the United States, this announcement is a new step after the sharp increase in infections examined in ouranalysis of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.published on 7 November. The change in status is monitored separately here.

Regional status had already been lost in 2025

The Americas lost their regional certification in November 2025, following the recovery of endemic transmission in Canada. This did not mean that all countries had simultaneously lost their own national status. The announcement of 17 November 2026 concerns three additional countries.

The OPS states that this loss is not irreversible. It calls for at least 95 per cent coverage with two doses of vaccine in each community, enhanced surveillance and rapid response to suspected cases. A high national average may mask underprotected territories. Discontinuing these transmission chains remains the essential condition for recovery.

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