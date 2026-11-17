Joseph Aoun called for the arms monopoly, the banks announced a strike and the government cancelled its sitting. MEA prepares Kinshasa, Gaza faces winter, London sanctions companies and Deutsche Bank responds to revelations. The facts checked and the useful appointments of Wednesday, November 18, in this midnight edition.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Wednesday, November 18, 2026, midnight in Beirut.Joseph Aoun’s call for Hezbollah’s disarmament, the bank strike announced this Wednesday and the absence of a Council of Ministers dominate Lebanese news. At the regional level, winter worsens the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and London punishes settlement-related businesses. Worldwide, an international investigation puts Deutsche Bank’s controls in the spotlight.

In Lebanon, Aoun defends arms monopoly and negotiation

Joseph Aoun called on Hezbollah on Tuesday to hand over his weapons to the state. In a television interview, the President reiterated that a country could not retain two arsenals and two military decision-making centres. However, it favours contacts and dialogue to achieve arms surrender without internal confrontation.

The Head of State defends the diplomatic path to Israeli withdrawal, return of displaced persons, reconstruction and release of prisoners. It acknowledges that no specific timetable for withdrawal has been set. He also refused Israeli participation in the verification of disarmament and referred to the possibility of a United Nations team comprising Arab or European representatives. This proposal does not constitute the announcement of a mechanism already adopted.

The disagreement therefore remains twofold: on the holder of the military decision and on the means of obtaining the end of the occupation. The presidential position should not be confused with a Hezbollah agreement or with new Israeli commitments.

Banks: strike announced for Wednesday

The Association of Banks of Lebanon announced a warning strike on 18 November and every Wednesday in the coming weeks. The decision taken on Monday concerns the tax treatment of exchange rate differentials and provisions on the state’s euro bonds. The association contests their reinstatement into the tax base and calls for tax or legislative amendments.

This challenge expresses the position of banks; it does not constitute a judgment establishing their interpretation of the law. The board of directors of the ABL reserved the possibility of suspending, cancelling or tightening the movement according to the answers obtained. Before a trip, customers should check with their bank directly what services are actually available. No general availability of agencies, distributors or transfers can be guaranteed from the press release alone.

Government: No meeting this week

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers announced on Tuesday night that no meetings would be held this week, with Nawaf Salam leaving Lebanon on Thursday for a family reason. This more recent communication takes precedence over the agenda of a meeting on 19 November which is still posted online. It does not announce a replacement date.

MEA: A new plane, Kinshasa in perspective

Middle East Airlines hosted its first Airbus A321XLR in Beirut. Mohammad al-Hout referred to the next reopening of the liaison with Kinshasa, without specifying the date of resumption or frequency. The aircraft is delivered with 160 seats, including 22 in business class and 138 in economy class.

The company’s president also argued for airport adaptations necessary to restore direct flights with the United States. This objective does not mean that authorisations or operational conditions have already been met. Delivery of an aircraft, announcement of a destination and commercial opening remain three different stages.

Iran: Qeshm hit, says US official

An American military official, speaking under the guise of anonymity, claims that warplanes struck a missile launch site of the Revolutionary Guards on Qeshm Island on Tuesday. He described the operation as a response to attacks against US personnel and assets. This justification remains that of Washington; military damage and a possible human assessment are not established independently.

Gaza: Winter still weakens food aid

The World Food Programme and the International Organization for Migration launched a joint alert on Tuesday. More than 1.7 million people remain displaced and 1.4 million face acute hunger, according to both agencies. Rain damage shelters, destroy food supplies and increase the risks associated with wastewater contamination.

WFP reported that the lack of funding forced the provision of hot meals every other day and also reduced food packages and monetary assistance. Agencies demand resources and regular access to winter supplies. They stress that the fragile improvement of the food situation depends largely on aid, not on restoring local incomes and markets.

West Bank: London targets eight companies and Tzav 9

The British government has announced sanctions against eight construction, real estate and architectural companies involved in the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank. The Tzav 9 movement is also targeted at blocking humanitarian convoys destined for Gaza. The nine entities are subject to assets freezes and prohibitions on the exercise of executive functions in the UK.

London presents these measures as a defence of the two-State solution, particularly with regard to the E1 project. It distinguishes this package from a general embargo on Israel. The proposed restrictions on the import of colonial products and on property advertising are a separate legislative project, not measures already applied by this announcement alone.

Deutsche Bank: 15 million documents and a response from the bank

An international investigation based on more than 15 million files submitted by whistleblowers describes alleged flaws in Deutsche Bank controls and the treatment of risk customers. The documents cover activities since the early 2010s. The presence of a name in this documentation does not in itself establish an offence.

The bank replied that the cases referred to go back several years, sometimes two decades, and that they were examined with the competent authorities when necessary. It claims seven billion euros in direct investment in its controls between 2019 and 2025. After testing with a security company, she claims that she did not find any compromise in her current computer environment, while continuing her analysis.

To remember this morning: exercise shots in front of Anfeh

The army announces naval exercises with real shots in front of Anfeh, in the Kura, this Wednesday 18 November from 9 a.m. until their end. It asks the inhabitants and owners of fishing vessels not to approach the area during the exercises.

Cover: Ras Naqoura, photo of François el Bacha / Libnanews. It illustrates the Lebanese coastline and does not represent an event of this edition.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews