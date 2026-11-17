The Houthis claim to have launched five drones against two pumping stations at the East-West pipeline, west of Riyadh, Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Their spokesman Yahya Saree evokes impacts and fires, without independent confirmation available in the items consulted. Saudi Arabia’s coalition separately announces the interception of a drone in the Riyadh region. There is no reason to automatically assimilate this interception to any of the five aircraft claimed or to conclude that oil transport was disrupted.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Houthis claimed on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 two drone operations against pumping stations 8 and 9 of the East-West pipeline, west of Riyadh. Their statement refers to fires, but the damage and consequences on the operation are not confirmed independently.

Five drones claimed against two stations

In a statement on its Telegram channel, military spokesman Houthi Yahya Saree states that three drones were used in two phases against Station 9 and two against Station 8. It claims direct impacts and major fires.

These claims constitute the balance sheet announced by the movement, not an independent observation of the condition of the installations. They do not permit an interruption of oil transport or a human balance.

Coalition announces interception in the region

The Saudi-led coalition announced on Tuesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone attributed to the Houthis in the Riyadh region. The elements consulted do not allow this interception to be linked precisely to one of the five aircraft mentioned by Saree.

The Saudi announcement of interception therefore does not confirm the impacts or fires claimed at pumping stations. Both communications must remain separate.

A new episode, distinct from the November 9 attack

Libnanews reported aattack reported by Riyadh on 9 November in the Medina region. The Saudi Ministry of Energy then announced a limited fire, with no casualties or interruptions. This earlier balance sheet cannot be applied to the claim of 17 November.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews