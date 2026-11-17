A U.S. military official claims that combat aircraft hit a missile launch site of the Revolutionary Guards on Qeshm Island on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. He referred to the use of precision ammunition and described the operation as a response to attacks against United States personnel and assets. This statement complements the initial information from the Iranian authorities, which did not signal damage to civilian infrastructure. Military effects and the human balance are not established independently.

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The American version is now known: a US military official claims that aviation struck a missile launch site of the Revolutionary Guards on Qeshm Island on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. This statement, made under cover of anonymity, brings a target and a claimed motive to the attacks reported earlier by the Iranian authorities.

Precision ammunition, according to the manager

The U.S. official reports that combat aircraft used precision ammunition. He presented the intervention as a response to Iranian attacks against United States personnel and assets, and invoked self-defence.

These elements describe the American position. They alone do not permit the verification of damage to the site or the establishment of a human assessment. Washington’s justification is not an independent conclusion on the circumstances of the transaction.

A declaration that supplements the first information

In ourfirst article on Qeshm attacksThe information originally available came from Ahmad Nafisi, the head of Hormozgan province. He attributed the attacks to the United States and assured that residential, commercial and vital or service infrastructure had not been damaged.

The Iranian statement on civilian infrastructure and the American declaration on a military target cover different perimeters. They are therefore not sufficient to determine all the effects of the strike. The first article was also updated to incorporate this new declaration.

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