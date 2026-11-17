Israeli military radio reports a high risk of Hezbollah involvement in a new war against Iran. An evaluation, not an established decision.

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Israeli military radio reported on Sunday, 15 November, an assessment that Hezbollah would have a very high probability of participating in a new confrontation with Iran. It attributes this assessment to Israeli military intelligence, Aman. This is a scenario anticipated by Israeli services, not a decision announced by Hezbollah or an established outbreak of war.

Conditional assessment

The assessment is based on the hypothesis of a resumption of fighting against Iran. Its scope is therefore conditional: it describes the reaction that Israeli intelligence considers likely in this case. It does not set a date, threshold or operational timetable. Thepresentation published by military radiodoes not provide the information necessary to independently verify this assessment.

The arsenal figures remain estimates

The report published on 15 November byUltra Palestine, which attributes these figures to military radio, evokes about 10,000 rockets and projectiles, as well as thousands of drones. It also describes efforts to increase the capabilities of these aircraft. These orders of magnitude are not an inventory verified by Libnanews. They should not be confused with the number of weapons immediately usable or the number of shots that a group would actually be able to carry out.

Military capacity and political decision-making

Three questions remain: the means available, the willingness to use them and the circumstances of a commitment. A stock estimate alone does not meet the last two. Similarly, an Israeli anticipation does not replace an announcement by the movement concerned. For Lebanon, the stakes of this distinction are central: to present a risk as a decision already taken would be to transform a military hypothesis into a political fact.

Geographical illustration of archives: Khiam seen from Marjayoun, date of shooting not established. Photo: François el Bacha / Libnanews. The image does not represent an arsenal or operations of November 2026.

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