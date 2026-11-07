Habibi: El-Sayed intrigues the United States

After his victory in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed called JD Vance « habibi » in his speech of November 4, 2026. This Arab formula arouses curiosity in the United States. It can express affection, familiarity or irony depending on the relationship and intonation. The article goes back to the citation, explains the difference between habibi and habibti and distinguishes the circulation from the sequence of reported research trends. It also specifies the rules of the Senate for the swearing-in mentioned by the elected official.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In the United States, « habibi » has aroused new curiosity since Abdul El-Sayed’s victory speech. The elected Michigan senator used this Arabic word to question JD Vance on November 4 in Detroit. The expression literally means « my beloved. » In this political intervention, however, it is ironic. Its impact recalls how much translation depends on the tone, relationship and words that follow.

The sequence took place after the mid-term elections of 3 November 2026. The Progressive Democrat won the Michigan Senate seat against Republican Mike Rogers. In front of his supporters, he successively addresses his opponents. The apostrophe for the Vice-President then focuses a part of the attention: « JD, habibi ».

Explanatory articles and excerpts from the speech have been circulating since that speech. Several reports also report an increase in American research on « habibi meeting », i.e. « what habibi means ». This visibility gives national news to a word already common in Arabic-speaking conversations.

Habibi, a familiarity directed against JD Vance

El-Sayed continues, in a French translation: « There is this delicious irony in the fact that you are constitutionally obliged to make me take an oath in January. He added a joke about the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio, from which Vance originated. The proximity suggested by « habibi » therefore accompanies a picnic addressed to a political opponent.

The context prevents understanding expression as a declaration of affection. The elected senator recalls his victory and anticipates his arrival in Washington. He places the Vice-President in a symbolically embarrassing situation: officially welcoming the one his camp was fighting. The Arabic word makes the inquiry familiar, while the rest of the sentence specifies irony.

However, the reference to a constitutional obligation requires clarification. The Vice-President presides over the Senate and may administer the oath to elected officials. In his absence, the pro tempore president may also perform this function. The sentence of El-Sayed must therefore remain a political quotation. It does not prove that Vance must personally conduct the January 2027 ceremony.

The meaning of the word habibi goes beyond « my love »

In Arabic, حبيبي combines « habib », the beloved, with the possessive suffix « i », which means « my ». « My beloved », « my dear » or « my love » give possible translations. None is automatically suitable for all situations. The emotional value exists well, but daily use far exceeds the couple.

Parents can use this word with their children. Friends use one another, especially between men, without romantic intent. It can also accompany a thank you or a welcome formula. In some ordinary exchanges, « my friend » or « my dear » therefore makes his role better than the literal translation « my love ».

The meaning of the word and the function of the inquiry must be distinguished. The vocabulary belongs to the affection, but the speaker can especially seek to establish a proximity. The same expression can reassure, thank, attract attention or soften a request. The degree of familiarity accepted depends on the person and the situation.

This flexibility does not mean that the expression is suitable everywhere. With an unknown person, in a professional relationship or in a hierarchical exchange, she may seem too familiar. Habits also vary between communities and social settings. A warm word in one conversation can become moved into another.

The tone can turn tenderness into reproach

Intonation plays an essential role. A soft voice can confirm tenderness. An impatient tone, a smile or a sentence of reproach can alter the effect produced. As « my dear » in French, « habibi » can thus introduce a sarcastic remark rather than an attachment mark.

The relationship between the interlocutors is equally important. Between relatives, a teasing can maintain complicity. Facing an opponent, the same familiarity can highlight distance or suggest momentary superiority. It would therefore be misleading to seek a permanent hidden meaning behind the word. It is the complete exchange that allows to interpret it.

Language work on Egyptian Arabic describes this diversity of functions. The affectionate terms can express solidarity, reduce tension or mark a power relationship. An academic research published in 2025 examines their use in Egyptian films and series. She stressed the importance of social status and the links between interlocutors.

These observations shed light on El-Sayed’s reply without allowing him to read his intentions beyond the speech. The irony is based on explicit elements: it challenges an opponent and speaks of a « sweet irony ». Needless to attribute to the word an intrinsic insulting meaning. Its effectiveness comes precisely from the contrast between an affectionate formula and political confrontation.

Habibi and Habibti: the genre of the person arrested

The basic grammatical distinction concerns the recipient. Habibi is addressed to a man; « habibti », writes حبيب The choice therefore does not depend on the type of person who speaks. A man like a woman can use one or the other form depending on his contact person.

This rule explains the form used for JD Vance. It does not transform the exchange into a romantic reference. Sung, poetic or familiar uses can present variations. We must avoid treating translation as a rigid code that would automatically reveal the nature of a relationship.

The word belongs to the Arabic language, not to a particular confession. His presence in the speech of an elected Muslim does not give him a religious meaning. He stands out on this point of expression as « inshallah », which means « if God wills. » Confounding language, origin and religion would lose some of the sense of the scene.

A reported trend, not an opinion poll

American curiosity includes translation. Google Trends reports from the press indicate an increased interest after the speech. Libnanews, however, could not directly verify the historical ranking cited for November 4. No national ranking or volume of research can therefore be presented here as an independent measure.

This limit does not erase the diffusion of the sequence. It invites us to distinguish several phenomena: look at an extract, search for a word and adopt an expression. Research data alone do not allow us to know how many Americans now use « habibi ». Nor do they measure their membership in the elected senator.

Google states that its interest charts are based on data standardized according to the period and area studied. A peak reflects relative attention, not an election result or a poll. The observable point remains the new circulation of this political apostrophe. To understand its meaning, we still have to listen to what comes after « JD, habibi »: the joke about the January oath.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews