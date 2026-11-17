The festival BFL x Pro.Sec will be held from 20 to 23 November 2026 at the Cité sportif Camille-Chamoun. Open Friday at 7:00.

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The third edition of the BFL x Pro.Sec festival will take place from Friday 20 to Monday 23 November 2026 at the Cité sportif Camille-Chamoun in Beirut. Organized by Beirut Fighters League in partnership with Pro.Sec, the event will bring together Muay-Thai and Jujitsu competitions under the supervision of the Lebanese federations of both disciplines.

According to the programme communicated by the organizers, the opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday 20 November at 7 p.m., before the evening of Muay-Thai fighting. Athletes from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Jordan are announced for this first evening, which will be held in three rings.

A WMC title in play among the 63.5 kg

The main fight will be between the two Lebanese Omar Serraj and Vasken Ayendjian. The organizers announce a confrontation for a World Muaythai Council (WMC) title in the 63.5 kg category. The presentation of the evening at the Ihjoz ticket office states that two WMC national titles will be played during the event.

Before this evening, a face-to-face presentation of the fighters is scheduled Thursday, November 19 at 6 p.m., at the headquarters of Pro.Sec in Hazmieh. It will bring together athletes, organizers and the media.

Jujitsu on Saturday, Muay-Thai on Sunday and Monday

The festival will continue Saturday 21 November with the Lebanon Cup of Jujitsu. Sunday, November 22nd, the Muay-Thai competitions will be devoted to the age categories from 4 to 13 years, with a start to the meetings announced at 10 a.m.

The last day, Monday, November 23, will be reserved for Muay-Thai participants aged 14 and over. The programme thus distinguishes the opening evening from the next three days, which will host other categories of competitors.

Tickets and access

For Friday evening, the press release announces three categories of US$10, 20 and 30 tickets. Reservation is offered on theofficial page of the event on Ihjoz. Admission will be free on Saturday 21, Sunday 22 and Monday 23 November, according to the organizers.

In practice:BFL x Pro.Sec, 20-23 November 2026, Cité sportif Camille-Chamoun, Beirut. Opening ceremony Friday at 7 p.m. The timetables indicated are those of Lebanon.

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