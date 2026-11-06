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November 6th newspaper: South Lebanon, Iran, Ukraine and American employment

The Libnanews newspaper of 6 November 2026, 18h in Beirut.

In summary: operations reported in South Lebanon, electricity and water, Qatar-Iran-United States mediation, the death of a MT Velos sailor, interceptions announced in Saudi Arabia, diplomacy on Ukraine and US employment figures.

The statements are assigned. The cause of the MT Velos explosion remains presented as an assumption by the manager. The Lebanese health record was stopped on 5 November at 2 p.m., not on the day of the newspaper.

Information: NNA/QNA, Lebanese Ministry of Health, EDL, Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Establishment, Reuters, BLS. Find details and updates on https://libnanews.com/

Archive images reported, no reconstruction of the events of the day.

Integer photos, simply resized:

• Deir Mimas (2019), Prodrummer619, CC BY-SA 4.0: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Deir Mimas.jpg

• Zuk (2009), Evilscaught, CC BY 3.0: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Power Plant of Jonieh… – panoramio.jpg

• Doha (2023), Zairon, CC BY 4.0: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Doha Skyline 01.jpg

• Petroleum illustration (2019), Shipspotter Stahl, CC BY-SA 4.0: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Oil Taker ship.jpg

• Kirill Dmitriev (2018), council.gov.ru, CC BY 4.0: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kirill Dmitriev 2018.jpg

Licences: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ · https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ · https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

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