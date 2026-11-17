Do You Love Me de Lana Daher will be screened at the Barbican at the London Palestine Film Festival on November 19, 2026 at 8:45 pm. Completely built from archives, the documentary covers seventy years of Lebanese audiovisual memory. Independent films, television, photographs and family videos make up this exploration of Beirut. An online index extends the search. After Venice in 2025 and a British premiere in February 2026, this session offers a new London rendezvous around the film.

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The film Do You Love MeLana Daher will be shown Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 8:45 p.m. at Barbican, London. This session of the London Palestine Film Festival presents a 70-year traverse of Lebanese audiovisual memory, entirely composed of archives.

Lana Daher gathers scattered images of Lebanon

Film, television, family videos and photographs are the subject of the documentary. His plan is not to shoot a new Beirut story in front of a camera. It brings together images already produced, preserved in very different places and conditions.

The filmmaker began developing this work in 2018. His research led to private collections and abandoned archives. The film draws on more than a hundred works of independent Lebanese cinema, along with domestic recordings, music and other sound materials.

This device makes meet personal memory and collective memory. People, filmmakers and artists are not only subjects represented: their images make up the narrative. Family memories take place next to the works broadcast on the theatre or on television.

A test film, not an exhaustive chronicle

Born in 1983, during the civil war, Lana Daher explained that she had searched the archives for a way to understand the present. In her intention note, she refuses to reduce life to violence. Creation, intimacy and moments of joy also belong to the experience of the city.

The montage returned to Qutaiba Barhamji, also co-writer with the director. Pierre Armand ensures sound work. The assembly of the fragments is therefore not solely based on their historical order: the sounds, the voices and the rapprochements of images participate in the writing of the film.

This first feature film extends Lana Daher’s multidisciplinary journey. Trained in fine arts and graphic design at the American University of Beirut, then at the cinema in Goldsmiths, London, she works between her, image and archives.

An index to find the works

A site accompanies the documentary and lists some of the materials used. It includes West Beirut, Ghost Beirut, Caramel and Children of Shatila. Family films and photographic backgrounds are also included.

The index is not a complete inventory of Lebanese audiovisual heritage. It makes project-related resources visible and allows the discovery of works beyond the projection to continue.

The diversity of funds appears in the index entries. Photographic albums from the Daher family and amateur films from the Jabbour collection accompany the photographic archives of the newspapers As-Safir and An-Nahar. These materials do not come from the same authors or from the same uses: private memory, information or cinematographic creation.

A production between Beirut and Europe

The film’s production brought together Films de Force Majore, in France, and My Little Films, Lana Daher’s company in Lebanon. Wood Water Films in Germany and Studio Lemon in France are participating in the co-production. Jean-Laurent Csinidis and the director are the producers.

The generic also distinguishes the work on archives from the only montage. Denis Liakhov and Lana Daher are responsible for their production, while Alexis Lambotte signs the calibration. The card presented at the Giornate degli Autori announces a 75-minute film, mixing color and black and white.

A new London session, November 19

The passage to Barbican is part of an international journey already underway. Do You Love Me premiered at the Giornate degli Autori in Venice on September 4, 2025. A British premiere was held at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London in February 2026.

The November meeting is therefore not a first in the United Kingdom. It offers a new appointment at the London Palestine Film Festival. The Barbican programme also includes works dedicated to Gaza and Jenin; Lana Daher’s film brings a focus on Beirut and its inhabitants.

The screening will take place in Barbican Cinema 2 on 19 November at 8:45 p.m. London time. Reservations go through the cinema.

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