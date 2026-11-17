The prices of Lebanese Eurobonds describe the price of a debt, not a promised repayment. Hypothetical examples show why an increase of a few cents can produce a high percentage gain while leaving a strong haircut. Since the default of March 2020, contract coupon, yield and final recovery must be distinguished. The value also depends on the timing, modalities of restructuring and the capacity to pay of the State, with risks still present.

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A Eurobond price expressed in cents per dollar may be confusing. It describes the price of a debt on the market, not the repayment promised to its holder. For Lebanese debt, this distinction has been central since the suspension of payments announced in March 2020. Hence, an increase in prices alone does not mean that the State is remitting money to creditors.

This decryption uses voluntarily simplified arithmetic examples. The prices in the tables are hypothetical: they are neither quotations of the day nor an estimate of future Lebanese repayments. Their aim is to distinguish between four often mixed concepts: nominal value, market price, yield and final recovery.

Eurobonds: what the displayed price represents

The nominal corresponds to the reference amount of the security. In particular, it serves as a basis for calculating contractual interest. A nominal $1,000 bond can be exchanged at a very different price of $1,000. Its purchaser then purchases the debt attached to the security, on market terms.

In an example where the price is 27 cents for a nominal dollar, a debt of $1,000 costs $270. This calculation does not indicate how much the issuer will then pay. It only indicates the amount associated with the price chosen for the example, before fees and any interest agreements.

Hypothetical examples, without rating value Nominal Price per nominal dollar Calculated market value Decay on nominal $1,000 25 cents $250 75 % $1,000 27 cents $270 73 % $1,000 30 cents $300 70 %

The discount here measures the difference between price and nominal. It does not constitute a legal debt write-off decision. A debt can keep its contract amount while trading much cheaper, because its payment seems uncertain or distant.

The price also depends on the characteristics of the title. The due date, interest, contractual terms and liquidity can count. A price range covering several bonds should therefore not be read as the single price of all the country’s debt.

Two hundred increases may represent 8%

Now suppose that the price of our example goes from 25 to 27 cents. The gain is two hundred per nominal dollar. Compared to the initial price of 25 cents, it represents an 8% increase.

The nominal value of $1,000 increases from $250 to $270. The theoretical gain is twenty dollars. An 8% increase can therefore coexist with a 73% discount on nominal. These two percentages use different bases.

Hypothetical change in the same security, excluding costs and interest Calculation Result Initial price 25 cents Final price 27 cents Absolute deviation 2 cents Relative change: 2 divided by 25 8 % Final haircut: 100 minus 27 73 %

The gain becomes realized if the holder actually sells at the price concerned. As long as it retains the title, its valuation can evolve again. Costs and transaction conditions can reduce the final result.

This mechanism explains why a strong percentage increase is not enough to establish a return to normal. When the starting point is very low, a few cents produce a significant relative variation. The nominal and the amounts actually received remain separate benchmarks.

The coupon is not a guaranteed return

The coupon refers to the interest provided for in the contract. For a hypothetical bond of $1,000 with an annual coupon of 6 per cent, the contractual amount would be $60.00 per annum. But the issuer must pay that interest.

Divide the $660 by a purchase price of $270 gives about 22.2 per cent. Presenting this calculation as a certain income would be false if payments were suspended. The numerator would remain an uncollected contractual sum.

Another difficulty is yield at maturity. Its traditional calculation assumes a defined payment schedule, including interest and final repayment. In a default situation, these flows may change. A theoretical return built from the old contract therefore does not replace a credible forecast of what the creditor will receive.

The Lebanese defect illustrates precisely this rupture. On March 7, 2020, the government announced that it would retain payments on a $1.2 billion issue due on March 9. On 23 March, it extended the suspension to all its euro bonds in dollars then in circulation.

The market price anticipates several issues

A buyer may hope that future restructuring will give a value higher than its purchase price. This expectation depends on the amount recoverable, the date of payments and the risks that remain. It is not a State commitment.

Time counts as much as the amount. Receive an amount immediately and receive the same amount several years later do not have the same economic value. The holder immobilizes funds and remains exposed to events that may alter payments.

A restructuring can also combine several instruments: nominal reduction, longer maturity, coupon change or exchange for new securities. Different modalities can produce different present values, even when the displayed nominal appears close.

It would therefore be misleading to read a hypothetical price of 27 cents as the promise of a 27% refund of the nominal. The price may reflect several scenarios, implicitly weighted by investors. Liquidity conditions and sellers’ needs can also influence the transaction.

Capacity to pay remains critical

For Lebanon, the issue of eurobonds refers to the future ability of the State to honour a reorganized debt. The budgetary framework, revenue and public expenditure play a role. Bank restructuring may also affect the financing needs of the State.

During its mission in February 2026, the International Monetary Fund already linked the medium-term fiscal framework to sovereign debt restructuring. It also called for the public contribution to the treatment of the banking crisis to remain compatible with the sustainability of this debt.

These principles clarify the economic relationship between files. They do not set a recovery rate for each obligation. A proposed reform, an international discussion and a contractual offer to creditors are distinct steps.

To interpret a next quotation, several informations will have to accompany the figure: date, bond series, buyer or seller price and possible volume exchanged. In order to evaluate a refund, other documents will be required: terms of offer, schedule, interest and treatment of claims. It is the comparison of these elements that will measure the difference between the negotiated price and the expected payments.

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