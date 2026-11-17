Nabih Berri explains his response to Samy Gemayel: he affirms his freedom of decision without announcing a new agreement on Lebanon’s commitment.

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Nabih Berri clarified the meaning of his formula « We are free », pronounced in the Chamber on 12 November in response to Samy Gemayel. In words given to Al-Afdal News and released on Sunday 15 November, the President of Parliament says he freely decides: his friendships and alliances do not mean, he says, that he receives orders.

A clarification of his own decision

This clarification shifts the emphasis from the collective to the personal position of the Speaker. Berri explains that he heard what he had said and presented his independence of decision as a constant of his political path. It does not, however, present any new agreement or institutional mechanism to ensure that Lebanon remains outside a regional conflict.

In the same statements, he considered the regional situation uncertain, between escalation and settlement. He called for strengthening internal cohesion and believed that relations between the President of the Republic and Hezbollah should be positive. These statements are reproduced in thereport of 15 november. They are not from an interview with Libnanews.

The origin of parliamentary exchange

On 12 November, Samy Gemayel questioned Berri about Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s statement that Lebanon and Iran were linked in war and peace. The leader of the Kataeb challenged that a foreign authority could hire the country and questioned the usefulness of asking Hezbollah for assurances against a new war of support. Berri replied: « We are free. »

This sequence, already presented in our13 november edition, does not constitute a new parliamentary exchange. The novelty is the accuracy given on the 15th on the meaning of the answer. It alone does not make it possible to conclude a breach of alliance or a guarantee of military non-engagement.

Archive photo: Nabih Berri receives Sandra De Waele in Ain al-Tiné on November 6, 2026. The image does not show the statements of November 15. Credit: National Information Agency.

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