Summary of the 16 November 2026 fences: Wall Street falls sharply, Europe gives way to land and oil drops. China, Japan, Nvidia, rates and currencies shed light on tensions between industrial production, demand and financing, with their consequences for businesses in Lebanon.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The economic week opens with a contrast: technological production continues to advance, but the signals of demand and confidence do not keep pace. The Chinese statistics of October, the first estimate of Japanese gross domestic product and the New York industrial survey show three very different economies. However, they pose a common question for investors: how much growth can capital spending still lead when consumption slows down? Before Nvidia’s results on Tuesday, November 17, this question goes beyond the flea manufacturers alone. It concerns electricity suppliers, bond markets and companies that finance their investments in dollars.

This summary of the meeting on Monday, 16 November 2026 was updated after the United States closing of 4 p.m. in New York, i.e. 9 p.m. UTC and 11 p.m. in Beirut. It distinguishes between stock market closures, oil contract settlement rates and daily reference rates. These observations are neither guaranteed prices for a transaction nor forecasts for the next sitting. The results of Nvidia expected on 17 November are not yet published.

Markets expect evidence, not just announcements

At the close of 16 November, ACC 40 decreased by 0.20% to 8,352.00 points. The DAX lost 0.45%, the British FTSE 100 0.09% and the European Stoxx 600 0.20%. The U.S. movement was much more marked: the S&P 500 finished at 7,416.59 points, down 1.92%, the Dow Jones at 51,608.17 points, down 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite at 24,509.76 points, down 2.49%. These figures replace the indications of futures contracts and European mid-day surveys.

The gap between European and American losses highlights particularly strong pressure on technological values, without saving the other major indices. A high-risk index for technology firms is more responsive to a review of the expected benefits of this sector. A market involving more banks, oil groups or producers of current goods may evolve differently on the same day. Comparing the indices without taking into account their composition would make a sectoral difference for a simple judgement on the health of countries.

The second element is the financing price. U.S. yields eased during the session after their strong increase from the previous week, but ten years remained above 5% in the evening readings of November 16. This level should not be confused with a single official bond market closure. These returns are not the rates directly offered to a company or household. They are, however, benchmarks to which credit risk, duration and costs are added. A profitable industrial project in a very low-cost financing environment can become less attractive without declining sales.

China: Two speeds in the same economy

Data published on Monday by the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics show an increase in industrial production of 4.8 per cent over one year in October. The increase is 17.6% for high-tech manufacturing. Retail sales increased by only 0.4 %. In the first ten months of the year, investment in fixed assets, excluding rural households, fell by 8.1 %, while real estate investment fell by 21.6 %. The periods are not interchangeable: production and sales concern October, the two investment measures a cumulation since January.

Economic reading is that of a gap between productive capacity and domestic outlets. A plant can increase its output through new equipment, efficiency gains or external orders while households remain cautious. Industrial dynamics are therefore not sufficient to conclude that consumption is generally recovering. Conversely, housing weakness does not mean that all sectors cease to invest or innovate. The national aggregate conceals opposite situations.

This may affect manufacturers’ selling prices. When several producers increase their capacity in a market with little growth in demand, they have less power to raise their tariffs. Foreign industrial customers may benefit from this competition, but Chinese companies must then compensate for volumes or productivity. For international groups, the question is becoming twofold: is China a market that supports their sales, or is it a more efficient competitor in their other markets? Both effects may coexist.

Real estate adds a heritage canal. When a household considers the value of its housing to be uncertain, it may choose to maintain more liquidity. This mechanism alone does not measure the behaviour of all Chinese consumers. He explained why improvements in industrial chains were not necessarily immediately passed on to household purchases. Supply-side and confidence-building policies do not address the same problem.

Japan: Investment is not enough to boost overall

The first official estimate of the third Japanese quarter shows a near-stagnation of real GDP: the quarterly change is rounded to minus 0.0 %, i.e. an annualised contraction of 0.1 %. Private consumption fell by 0.3% over the quarter, while non-residential business investment increased by 1.6%. Residential investment is down 1.1%. This is a preliminary estimate, to be revised; the second publication is scheduled for 8 December.

Annualization deserves caution. It expresses what a quarterly change would give if this rhythm were to be repeated for four quarters. It does not mean that the Japanese economy has actually lost 0.1 per cent over the last 12 months. At this level close to zero, the strongest diagnosis remains that of a hesitant activity, supported by certain business expenses but not by a general increase in demand.

For investors, the contrast between equipment and consumption is more instructive than just a positive or negative sign of GDP. A company can invest to save work, automate a function or replace an aging facility, even if it does not anticipate a sharp increase in sales. These expenses can improve its future profitability without announcing a powerful consumption cycle. A distinction must therefore be made between modern investment and investment aimed at significantly increasing capacity.

This grade also counts for international suppliers of machinery and components. They can register satisfactory orders in an economy whose total growth remains weak. Their results alone are not a photograph of the purchasing power of households. The Japanese publication recalls that an economy can maintain strong clusters of activity while remaining vulnerable to price, income or foreign trade shocks.

United States: a positive but less powerful industrial signal

The November Empire State survey in New York State shows a general activity index of 7.8, after 25.5 in October. New orders remain slightly positive at 3.0. The employment index reached 18.1 while that of paid prices slowed to 45.9. Responses were collected from November 2 to 9. This regional survey describes the sentiment and developments reported by industrialists; it is not a national production measure.

The result therefore does not say that the US industry is down by 17.7%. He said that the balance of favourable opinions had fallen by 17.7 points compared to the previous month. Activity continues to progress according to this indicator, but less widely shared. Employment and orders may also evolve at different rates: some companies complete previously decided recruitments or execute an existing book, even when new orders slow down.

Understanding: A diffusion index is not a growth rate

A diffusion index compares the proportion of enterprises reporting an increase to that reporting a decrease. If 40% of respondents indicate an improvement and 30% a deterioration, the balance is ten points, regardless of the size of their variations. A small increase in one company and a large increase in another can thus contribute in the same way to the sign of the response.

This tool is valuable to quickly detect a change of direction. It is less suited to the exact measurement of the volumes produced. A change from twenty to ten does not mean that production is divided by two or that there is no automatic recession. It means that improvement is less widespread among respondents. In order to construct an economic diagnosis, the signal must then be compared with the controls, production, employment and surveys of other regions.

Inflation remains a financing constraint

The latest U.S. consumer price publication, released on 10 November, covering October, shows a monthly increase of 0.4%, after seasonal adjustment. Without food and energy, the increase is 0.3%. The report does not provide a general change over twelve months, the October 2025 index being unavailable due to the federal funding interruption of that period. It would therefore be incorrect to allocate an annual rate absent from the publication.

The financial mechanism remains clear: persistent inflation reduces a central bank’s room for manoeuvre to quickly ease monetary conditions. This does not allow for mechanical prediction of his next decision. They also examine the employment, expectations and transmission of decisions already taken. However, for companies, the possibility that credit remains more expensive for a longer period requires prioritizing projects.

Disinflation and falling prices must also be distinguished. A lower monthly increase means that prices rise more slowly, not that they return to their previous level. For a household, current purchases can thus remain difficult to finance while inflation is improving. For a company, a slowdown in its costs does not immediately restore its margin if its sales contracts have been fixed before or if its financial charges have increased.

It is in this environment that markets assess investments in artificial intelligence. The long-term expected profit must be faced with immediate expenditure and a cost of capital. The longer the wait before the revenues, the more sensitive the project is to the rate used to update its revenues. Promising technology and a financially well-sized investment are not automatically the same.

Nvidia: 17 November, the test of the recipes realized

Nvidia is scheduled to publish its third quarter results for fiscal year 2027 on Tuesday, 17 November, at approximately 1.20 p.m. on the west coast of the United States, at 9.20 p.m. UTC and 11.20 p.m. in Beirut. The conference is scheduled for forty minutes later, at midnight in Beirut on the night of 17-18 November. The quarter concerned ended on 25 October. In its previous publication, the group had announced a quarterly turnover of $96.221 billion and targeted $108 billion for the following quarter, with a margin of more or less 2%. This forecast did not include computing chip revenues for data centres in China. The 108 billion is still an objective, not an achieved result.

The group also announced Jensen Huang’s immediate departure from the position of Director General, President and Council. Colette Kress is acting as general manager while retaining her financial functions. This change in governance increases attention to the continuity of execution, without assuming future business performance.

The Nvidia action closed Monday 16 November at $156.14, down about 4.1%. This sessional course replaces the initial intraday reading. However, a single market variation does not allow a single cause to be attributed to the movement: profit expectations, funding and governance issues can act simultaneously.

The economic test will mainly be the conversion of customers’ expenses into sales and receipts. The advertised orders may depend on a delivery schedule, authorisations or completion of infrastructures. Investors must therefore look together at growth, margin, working capital and future commitments. An increase in sales remains less comfortable if it simultaneously requires a sharp increase in inventory or receivables.

The same reasoning applies to buyers. A data centre does not generate revenue only because its processors are installed. Electrical connections, cooling, networks and customers ready to pay for the service are required. The revenue of the chip supplier may precede the final profitability of this infrastructure. It is precisely this time lag that markets must assess.

TSMC and POET: the industrial chain behind valuations

In October, TSMC published sales of Taiwanese $586.89 billion, an increase of 14.7% over one month and 59.7% over one year. The currency is important: this amount is not expressed in US dollars. These are monthly sales, not profit or margin. The figure also does not allow the whole progression to be attributed to artificial intelligence.

On another scale, POET Technologies announced on Monday a quarterly turnover of US$1.026 million, up 244% year-on-year. The group remains in deficit, with a loss of 7.6 million and an operating cash consumption of 12.7 million. Deliveries of optical motors initially expected in 2026 are now expected by the second quarter of 2027, in a context of component constraints and increased industrial efficiency.

These situations illustrate two different stages of value creation. A large established manufacturer seeks to manage large volumes and absorb costly capacity. A company that is in the process of rising to production has yet to stabilize its processes, secure its supplies and turn customer projects into repeated deliveries. The percentage of growth is not enough to compare both: a very strong increase on a small basis may represent an absolute volume still limited.

Cash flow is a key indicator, but must be interpreted with future expenditures. Available funding gives time to develop technology; it does not guarantee the final demand or performance of each facility. Conversely, an accounting loss does not always accurately measure liquidity consumption. Value adjustments, depreciations and the timing of cash receipts can create significant variances.

Oil: more volumes do not remove constraints

On Monday 16 November, the Brent for delivery in January 2027 ended at $92.44 per barrel, down $3.40, or 3.55 per cent. The WTI for delivery in December 2026 was $85.72, down $2.84, or 3.21%. These are the prices of these precise deadlines, not the price of all physical oil or a fuel tariff in Lebanon. Expectations of a greater supply weighed the session, without eliminating the risks associated with shipping.

The November oil report of the International Energy Agency forecasts an average world demand of 102.3 million barrels per day for 2026, down by 2.7 million barrels per year. He anticipated a recovery of two million barrels a day in 2027. The world supply in October reached 105.4 million barrels per day, after a monthly increase of 2.3 million. These data cover different periods: subtracting the annual demand from the October offer to announce an exact surplus would be misleading.

The report also points to the weight of freight on Asian refiners. This reminds us that one barrel available in one region is not automatically available at the same cost in another. Transport, insurance, port capacity and refining facilities determine the price actually paid by the user. A relaxation on the crude can be partially absorbed by these other posts.

For an importing country, therefore, the relevant price is not only that of a reference contract. You must also look at the refined product purchased, the quality, the delivery schedule and the financing. Gasoline, diesel and fuel oil can evolve differently according to their own balances. The transition from the international to the local bill is neither instantaneous nor perfectly proportional.

Energy is also a physical limit to digital development. When several projects seek an electrical connection in the same area, the problem is not just the cost of chips. It becomes that of networks and construction delays. An expenditure announced in the AI can thus stimulate orders for electrical equipment without immediately translating into usable computing capabilities. Markets must follow this entire chain, rather than its only most visible segment.

Currency: what a euro means at $1,1014

The reference rate published by the European Central Bank for 16 November sets the euro at US$ 1,1014 and US$ 175.78. It is a daily reference, usually published around 4 p.m. in Central Europe, or 5 p.m. in Beirut. This is not a continuous course or a conversion commitment for a bank or merchant.

For a Lebanese company that cashes in dollars and buys in euros, the exchange represents a separate item from the supplier’s price. If the euro appreciates, the same invoice in euros requires more dollars, all other things equal. But the final cost can also vary with commercial discounts, freight or payment deadlines. An exchange rate change should therefore not be presented as an automatic and identical increase in retail prices.

This exposure may also appear indirectly. A supplier charging in dollars can produce in a different currency zone and subsequently adjust its rates. Conversely, a firm contract may delay the exchange transmission. The schedule of orders and regulations therefore counts as much as the photograph of a rate at a given date. To analyse a margin, foreign exchange needs to be reconciled with income, purchases and debt.

In Lebanon, liquidity remains the first filter

The Association of Banks of Lebanon announced a warning strike every Wednesday starting on 18 November. The dispute concerns in particular the tax treatment of declarations from 2020 to 2024, unrealised foreign exchange gains and provisions related to euro bonds. This conflict should not be confused with an announcement of the repayment of deposits or with a fixed amount of tax revenue.

The economic background of the debate requires a distinction between accounting results and available resources. An entry may increase the book value of an asset without producing an immediate cash flow. Conversely, a tax payable creates a need for cash at a specific maturity. The analysis of capacity to pay must therefore bring the tax rules, the quality of the assets and the actual availability of the funds together, without deducting a general solvency of one item from the balance sheet.

For businesses, the practical challenge is business continuity: supplier settlements, transfers and deadlines. A bank disruption can increase transaction costs even if it does not alter the international price of goods. In an economy heavily dependent on imports, delays can themselves become a burden, particularly when contracts provide for penalties or when stocks are low.

Future publications will be used to separate announcements and revenues. On Tuesday, November 17, Nvidia results will provide a major test for the AI chain. The Asian figures on Monday already call not to confuse industrial dynamism with widespread demand. For Lebanon, the most useful follow-up remains concrete: invoicing currency, the cost of energy delivered, the availability of payments and the evolution of orders. It is these transmissions, more than an isolated index movement, that will determine the invoice of enterprises and households.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews