Lebanon U17 has nine points after three wins, including a 4-1 win over Kuwait. His last match was set for November 20 against Bahrain in Salalah. Only the group winners will join the final Asian phase in Uzbekistan in May 2027. Bahrain faces Oman before Lebanon.

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Lebanon is entering its final U17 Asian Cup qualifying game with nine points in three games. Winner of Kuwait 4–1 on Saturday 14 November in Salalah, he will face Bahrain on Friday 20 November. The official AFC calendar sets the kick-off at 5 p.m. in Oman, or 3 p.m. in Beirut, at the Al Saadah sports complex.

A double of Mouarkeck against Kuwait

The third Lebanese victory was built around Malek Mouarkeck. According to the report of the Asian Confederation, he opened the score at the 32nd minute on a devious free kick. Mohamad Hamie doubled the lead in 54th, from a lob after a balloon recovered after another free kick.

Mouarkeck scored his second goal in 69th minute on a service by Sari Hannon. Kuwait reduced the gap by Abdulrahman Alsulah to 81st. In the additional time, Hussein Kirdi concluded an action launched by Ibrahim Farchoukh to set the score to 4–1.

Three successes, but one still at stake

The Lebanese had started their campaign with a 7–0 success against Brunei on November 8. They then defeated Oman 2–1 on November 11. Their cumulative record thus reached thirteen goals and two cashed before the meeting against Bahrain.

Bahrain has four points in two matches, after a 1-1 draw against Kuwait and a 6-1 win against Brunei. His calendar includes two more matches, against Oman and then Lebanon.

Group G brings together five selections: Oman, the host country of this hen, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon and Brunei. Each team faces the other four once. The meetings are grouped in Salalah, and not contested in a round-trip format.

Lebanon does not play on 17 November. Bahrain will face Oman at 5 p.m. local time; Kuwait will meet Brunei at 8 p.m. The Lebanon–Bahrain duel will then be Lebanon’s fourth and final match on November 20. Oman and Kuwait will complete their journey on the same day at 20:00 local time.

Lebanon U17 targets its first final phase

The stakes go beyond the ranking of this series of meetings. AFC places Lebanon among the selections that seek to reach the final phase of this competition for the first time. The 2027 edition will be held in Uzbekistan in May.

Only the winners of the seven qualification groups will enter this final phase. They will join nine Asian selections already qualified thanks to their participation in the World U17 of 2026. A second place therefore does not constitute a qualifying ticket in this scheme.

The Bahrain-Oman meeting on 17 November will clarify the situation of the group before the last Lebanese appointment, set three days later on the same ground.

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