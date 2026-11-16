Shabaa and Zawtar West, reconstruction and post-FINUL: the point in Lebanon. Internationally, COP31 is negotiating its first project and Beijing announces a three-way summit. In France, the social debate precedes the strike of 17 November. The midnight edition is off at 1:37 a.m. Beirut time.

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Night edition of Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Midnight shift at 1:37 a.m. Beirut time.The information gathered in this synthesis was verified on the evening of Monday, 16 November. In the foreground: Shebaa and Zawtar West in South Lebanon, reconstruction and post-FINUL. In the world, the climate negotiations and the summit announced in Shenzhen are opening new meetings. In France, the presidential debate precedes a day of social mobilization.

Shebaa: An Israeli claim and demands for guarantees

In southern Lebanon, the Israeli army claims to have arrested two men in the Shebaa area on the night of Sunday to Monday. She states that they are being interviewed by her security services. His statement presents them as members of the Lebanese Hezbollah-related Brigades, but this membership is not independently verified. He doesn’t give their names. On the Lebanese side, the National Human Rights Commission asked for details of the fate of the brothers Asaad and Mohammad Hamdan, who had been taken according to reports from their homes. She called for access to their families, a lawyer and the Red Cross. The Israeli claim complements Monday’s information; It does not describe a second operation that occurred in the evening.

Zawtar West: the army denies and claims to continue its missions

Also in the south, the Lebanese Army command denied information about Zawtar West and the pilot areas. It claims to continue its security missions in accordance with existing arrangements and to accompany the return of the inhabitants, despite the continued Israeli attacks. This press release does not conclude that the entire region is safe. Local restrictions and travel instructions remain to be respected.

Waltz and the post-FINUL: positions, not an agreement

At the diplomatic level, Mike Waltz’s visit to Beirut brought to the forefront the disarmament of Hezbollah and the future of the international presence in the South. After his meeting with Nabih Berri, the US Ambassador to the UN called for a voluntary surrender of weapons to the state. Nawaf Salam defends an international presence under the mandate of the Security Council and a timetable combining Israeli withdrawal, State authority and verification of commitments. No new disarmament agreement or alternative arrangements for UNIFIL can be considered adopted on the basis of those declarations.

World Bank: preparing for reconstruction and restoring credit

For reconstruction, the World Bank is preparing a partnership framework with Lebanon for the next five years. Anna Bjerde, its Director General of Operations, indicated after a meeting with Finance Minister Yassine Jaber. She also mentioned a possible extension of the LEAP emergency aid project. This is not a new envelope already approved. The amounts, timing and details of any extension remain to be specified. She also stressed the treatment of the banking crisis and the access of businesses to credit.

COP31: a draft text without consensus

In Antalya, COP31 negotiations are entering a decisive phase. A first draft decision proposes to speed up the release of fossil fuels. The text also refers to increased funding for adaptation to the consequences of climate change. The presidency of the Conference states that this first version does not reflect a consensus. Some proposals may therefore be amended or deleted before the final agreement. This basis for negotiation must be distinguished from a commitment adopted by all States.

Shenzhen: a three-way summit announced for Thursday

Another international event: Beijing announces a summit bringing together Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on Thursday 19 November in Shenzhen. China’s Foreign Ministry emphasizes global peace and strategic stability. Nuclear issues and Iran are among the topics mentioned on the American side, without a detailed common agenda. The announcement of a meeting does not mean that an agreement has already been reached.

France: Social debate and disruption Tuesday

In France, the presidential debate on Monday night confronted the proposals of five candidates on expensive living and housing. Exchanges covered taxes, wages, family support, rents and construction. These campaign proposals are not measures that have entered into force. On Tuesday, social mobilization will also lead to adaptations on certain trains and RER. Paris stations must close at 11 a.m. Paris time, by prefectural decision. Passengers must check their complete journey and the connections, both on the way and on the way back.

MEA: A321XLR expected in Beirut

Middle East Airlines is waiting for its first Airbus A321XLR in Beirut on Tuesday. The announced arrival is not worth launching a new line or confirming its first commercial rotation. Schedules and destinations remain to be followed with the company. Future developments will be followed in the editions and directs of Libnanews.

Photograph by archives: the Blue Line in Ras Naqoura. Date of shooting not indicated; photograph in the bank since August 2019. François el Bacha / Libnanews. Geographical illustration, not an event of November 16.

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