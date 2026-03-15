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More than 800,000 IDPs: Lebanon’s new emergency geography

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Libnanews Translation Bot
L'auteur: Libnanews Translation Bot
11 min.de lecture
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Regional oil shock also threatens Beirut
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أكثر من 800،000 مشرد داخلياً: الجغرافيا الطارئة الجديدة للبنان
أكثر من 800،000 مشرد داخلياً: الجغرافيا الطارئة الجديدة للبنان
Libnanews Translation Bot
Libnanews Translation Bot

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