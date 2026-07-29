Iran: Did Trump stop the war for lack of ammunition?

After 13 nights of consecutive American bombings and at least 59 deaths in Iran, Trump stopped the strikes this weekend. Officially at Tehran’s request — but behind the scenes, more than 1500 Patriot interceptors have already been used, and Chief of Staff Dan Caine has warned that a recovery would exhaust American anti-missile stocks in the Middle East. Reconstituted stocks would take more than three years according to the CISC.
– LibnaNEWS.com
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