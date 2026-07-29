Iran: Did Trump stop the war for lack of ammunition?

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After 13 nights of consecutive American bombings and at least 59 deaths in Iran, Trump stopped the strikes this weekend. Officially at Tehran’s request — but behind the scenes, more than 1500 Patriot interceptors have already been used, and Chief of Staff Dan Caine has warned that a recovery would exhaust American anti-missile stocks in the Middle East. Reconstituted stocks would take more than three years according to the CISC.

– LibnaNEWS.com

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