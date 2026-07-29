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Iran: Did Trump stop the war for lack of ammunition?

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Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
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🚀 Iran : Trump a-t-il stoppé la guerre faute de munitions ?
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

After 13 nights of consecutive American bombings and at least 59 deaths in Iran, Trump stopped the strikes this weekend. Officially at Tehran’s request — but behind the scenes, more than 1500 Patriot interceptors have already been used, and Chief of Staff Dan Caine has warned that a recovery would exhaust American anti-missile stocks in the Middle East. Reconstituted stocks would take more than three years according to the CISC.
– LibnaNEWS.com

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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