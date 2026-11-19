The Security Council is scheduled to consider resolution 1701 in private this afternoon. In Lebanon, Rodolphe Haykal called for the completion of UNIFIL and the Ministry of Industry specified the necessary certificates for the establishments. In Shenzhen, the meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin began, without a confirmed agreement. The new IEA report distinguishes the scenarios on Ormuz from the forecasts. In Riyadh, several testimonies report damage to the tower of the Saudi sovereign fund, without a human balance sheet.

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Thursday 19 November 2026, noon edition in Beirut.Lebanon awaits Security Council consultations on resolution 1701, while the army commander calls for the completion of the UNIFIL mission. In Shenzhen, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin opened their meeting to three. Energy remains at the centre of regional concerns, with a new EIA report on the risks associated with Ormuz Strait.

Lebanon: United Nations consultations at 5 p.m., without a vote

The Security Council is scheduled to hold closed consultations on Thursday on the implementation of resolution 1701. The United Nations schedule is set at 10 a.m. in New York, 5 p.m. in Beirut. He referred to report S/2026/905 and other issues.

This format does not correspond to a public voting session. No change of mandate or new decision is announced in this agenda. The positions expressed following the consultations should be distinguished from any adopted text. The file remains central to the deployment of the Lebanese army to the South and the monitoring of the border situation.

Haykal asks to prepare the post-FINUL

In its agenda for the 83rd anniversary of Independence, published on 19 November, Rodolphe Haykal calls on the military to continue its preparations for the end of the UNIFIL mission. The Army Commander reaffirms the continued deployment to the South and the extension of State authority throughout the territory.

It links this objective to the principle of reserving arms to the State. This text sets out an institutional orientation; does not announce any new operations or additional staff. It is separate from the consultations scheduled this afternoon in New York. No result of these can be inferred from this morning declaration.

In the south, Lebanese media reported an explosion in Kfar Tebnit on the night of 18-19 November and attributed it to the Israeli army. The information consulted does not allow the exact time to be set, confirm the target or provide a human assessment.

Industry: separate certificates and exemption

The Ministry of Industry has published the rules of the industrial certificate and the certificate for importing machinery. Order 87/1 distinguishes situations according to the establishment’s licence and the status of its file. The certificate may in particular be valid for up to one year for a plant authorised to operate.

The import certificate concerns establishments with an industrial construction permit. The proposed advantage relates to customs duties on equipment intended for their industry. It does not constitute a general exemption from VAT or all taxes.

The text also allows a request to be refused after one month if the applicant does not complete the documents or procedures requested. This period is therefore neither a guarantee of grant nor an automatic approval. The certificate is not valid for quality or safety certification.

Shenzhen: Three-way meeting opened

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin opened their trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, as confirmed by the official Chinese agency. The opening statements relate to international peace and nuclear arsenals. They do not constitute an agreement: no joint text on Ukraine, Iran or armaments is established in the elements verified for this edition.

Bilateral discussions preceded this meeting. The Xi-Trump meeting was confirmed by the Chinese official agency; Trump-Putine interview was also reported by several agencies. These discussions remain separate from the three-party discussion.

APEC, for its part, adopted a leadership statement and a « Shenzhen perspective », according to the Chinese report. Three documents relate to trade, connectivity and innovation. This outcome of the economic forum should not be presented as a trilateral security agreement.

Ormuz: bypassing the strait does not remove regional risk

The World Energy Outlook 2026, released this Thursday by the International Energy Agency, examines the lasting consequences of the energy shock. Even in its very low dependence on transit through Ormuz, the Middle East remains the first oil exporting region. Changing roads does not eliminate exposure to regional instability.

Liquefied natural gas presents a different constraint: IEA does not retain a feasible bypass route for Gulf exports. The diversification of suppliers and the reduction of imported needs are therefore of particular importance.

These exercises are conditional scenarios, not a certain forecast. The assumption of unhindered transit by the end of 2027, adopted in two scenarios, is not a date of announced diplomatic settlement.

Riyadh: Damage reported on the PIF tower

Evidence gathered by several news agencies indicates damage to the tower housing the Saudi Public Investment Fund in the financial district of Riyadh. The Saudi-led coalition had announced before the dawn of debris and material damage after a missile threat it attributed to the Houthis.

The evidence indicates a location absent from the official communiqué, but does not allow for a determination between direct impact and damage caused by debris. No confirmed human assessment or assessment of the extent of damage is available in the verified items. The absence of a record does not mean that there are no victims.

Cover: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, archival photograph, unestablished shooting date. Institutional illustration. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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