The deadline of 15 December concerns the correction of bank returns, not a tax remission. The legal opinion referred to concerns provisions relating to public securities. Declaration, tax calculation and recourse must remain distinguished: each institution depends on the records, the financial years and the administrative acts that concern it.

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The Ministry of Finance extended the deadline for rectification of contested bank statements to 15 December. This deadline does not constitute a tax remission or the announcement of a uniform levy on all banks. Behind the conflict is a clear legal opinion on the provisions on euro-bonds of the State.

December 15, 2026 is a reporting deadline, not the announced date of a collective pounction in bank accounts. In its communiqué of 16 November, the Ministry of Finance stated that, at the request of the Association of Banks of Lebanon, it had granted an additional time to correct the declarations concerned. It presents this period as a working time with the tax administration, designed to examine the technical observations of the establishments.

This clarification limits the disagreement. Banks ask to review the treatment of certain entries in their taxable income; the department asks them to comply with its interpretation of the rules. Between this request, the calculation of a tax specific to each institution and its possible recovery, several steps remain distinct.

Notice of January 2025, not a new tax announced in November

The document invoked by the Finances is Opinion No. 11/2025 of the Law and Consultation Commission of the Ministry of Justice, dated 14 January 2025. Its full copy, published by the National Human Rights Commission, makes it possible to clarify the subject: the deductibility of bank provisions for losses that may result from the State default on its foreign currency securities.

The opinion examines Article 7(8) of the Income Tax Act. His reasoning distinguishes bank credit from the subscription of Treasury securities. It considers the latter to be a financial investment and not a credit transaction under the provision under review. The Panel finds that the provisions in question cannot benefit from this deduction from net profit.

This consultation provides a legal interpretation of a category of charges. It is neither a law creating an additional tax, nor a judgment determining the amount owed by each bank. Nor is it sufficient to resolve all the foreign exchange issues that the ABL now associates with its challenge.

Exercises and amounts must remain separate

In its press release of 16 November, the ABL links the request for amendment to the financial years 2020 to 2024. It challenges both the treatment of exchange rate differences and the reintegration of provisions on euro bonds. This boundary describes the collective claim; it does not provide a table of individual adjustments.

On 3 November, Finance had already indicated that it had forwarded the opinion to the association and requested the corresponding corrections. They then specified that they had not initiated the study of the tax files and the issue of the taxes concerned. This statement must be read on its date: it does not prove that each case would still be at the same stage several weeks later.

Above all, an amount of disputed provisions is not an amount of tax. To move from one year to another, you must know the base of each year, the corrections made and the applicable treatment. Adding accounting losses, then presenting this total as an immediate debt due from the State, would change the nature of the figure.

A challenge must relate to an identified act

The official Finance Portal describes a complaint procedure against taxation or certain administrative decisions where the taxpayer considers that they involve an error, injustice or violation of the law. It provides for a written request, signed by the taxpayer or his representative, setting out the contested act, the reasons, the application and the supporting documents.

This framework does not transform a LBA communiqué into an individual appeal. A bank that discusses a calculation method, a bank that corrects a declaration, and a bank that challenges a notified taxation are not necessarily at the same stage. The deadlines and effects of an action must therefore be examined on the basis of the act actually received and not deducted from the date of 15 December alone.

The announced deadline thus leaves open a technical discussion, without announcing its outcome. The decisive document for each institution will remain the one linking the disputed entries, the financial year concerned and the tax calculation used. The collective calendar does not replace this folder-by-folder demonstration.

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Institutional illustration: Bank of Lebanon, archives © François el Bacha / Libnanews. Date of shooting unknown. The illustrated central bank should not be confused with the tax administration. Editorial dress.

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