In Lebanon, the Christmas decoration is also entrusted to professionals. François El Bacha prefers crossballs, capricious garlands and disagreements that make family memories.

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In Lebanon, you are even offered to come home to make the Christmas tree, artificial, and all the decoration that goes with it. You choose the colors, you let the professionals do and you get a living room in which each ball is in its place, each garland at the right height, each light wisely distributed.

But where is the joy of yelling with the family?

Who will say that the tree is too close to the window, then too far, then that it was finally better where it was put last year? Who will explain that the red balls don’t go with the golden ones, while someone else will remind, with worrying precision, that they were going very well together in 2008?

And the one who does nothing, sitting on the couch, but sees everything?

« A little more left. »

Move.

« No, my left. »

We’re moving back.

« It was better before. »

One must have a family to understand all the violence contained in this last sentence.

What about the crib? Are we going to hand over the crib to someone? Bringing in a person who will decide, without consulting anyone, the location of the donkey and beef? Who will perhaps explain to us that the shepherd is too big, that the sheep is not on scale and that this little house has no consistency with the rest?

But we know that the sheep is too big. He has been taller than Joseph for thirty years. No one ever asked him to leave.

There is also this dreadful decoration that a child has made at school and that we continue to hang on while the child now has children, the ball whose paint is scaly but which it is absolutely forbidden to throw away, this garland that only works if it speaks to him kindly and keeps the thread in a position that no one will have to touch until January.

Go explain this to a decorator.

Go tell him that this salt dough thing must be very visible, even if it ruins his efforts, because someone, one day, brought home with the pride of the one who just did something beautiful.

So yes, the tree may be more elegant if someone comes to do it. It will have a coherence, a palette, a theme. We can photograph it without having to hide the bottom with the presents.

But we missed the afternoon. The one where we open the boxes, where we find what we thought was lost, where we complain that we’ve got a bad order the previous year, where someone threatens to leave everything in the plan before coming back five minutes later because, decidedly, we can’t let you do it alone.

And when we finally turn on the garlands, he will miss this little collective satisfaction of having managed to do something together despite everyone’s opinions, especially the opinions of everyone.

Let them come up the tree, if they will.

But let them at least leave us the crossball.

We still have a couple of things to say.

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