Glastonbury unveiled its first poster for 2027 on November 18. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender will lead the evenings of the Pyramid Stage, while Cher will occupy the Sunday Legends niche. The festival will return to Worthy Farm from June 23 to 27, after a break in 2026. Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, The xx, Christine and the Queens and Tinariwen are also among the names announced. This first selection is not yet the complete schedule or the detailed schedule of concerts.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Glastonbury 2027 unveiled its first poster on Wednesday, November 18. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender will drive the Pyramid Stage programming. Cher will occupy the Sunday afternoon « Legends » niche. The British festival will return to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, from June 23 to 27, 2027, after a year off in 2026.

Glastonbury 2027: four names, two appointments

The announcement distinguishes the great evenings from the main stage of the Sunday appointment dedicated to a figure of popular music. Dear is therefore among the main names announced, but not as a fourth nocturnal headliner. The Legends niche included Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Rod Stewart.

Harry Styles will make his debut at the festival. Billie Eilish will find a scene that she had already dominated in 2022. Sam Fender was also produced during this edition, before the American singer’s concert. Their presence in 2027 is now announced, and no longer falls within the assumptions that accompany the preparation of the festival.

Massive Attack, Kraftwerk and The xx also announced

The first selection is not limited to these four artists. The official poster includes Massive Attack, Little Simz, Chase & Status, The xx, Lily Allen and Ezra Collective. Kraftwerk, Underworld, Basement Jaxx and Bonobo are also featured alongside Robyn, FKA Twigs and Blood Orange.

Christine and the Queens and Tinariwen are also confirmed. The list includes Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Lianne La Havas, Primal Scream, The War on Drugs and Young Fathers. These names make up a first collective announcement, not the full concert calendar.

The organizer expressly presents this poster as a step. Other artists and attractions still need to be unveiled. The document, signed Stanley Donwood, does not allow each group to have an hour of passage or a specific scene.

A return in June after the break of 2026

The official dates cover five days, from Wednesday 23 to Sunday 27 June. They designate the period of the festival and do not mean that each of the announced artists will occur on opening. The site remains Worthy Farm: the 2027 edition marks a recovery after the year without festival of 2026.

General ticketing is already announced as exhausted by the organization. It provides for a discount on tickets cancelled or returned in the spring of 2027. The publication of the programming therefore does not correspond to a new general opening of sales.

As of November 19, new information remains the first poster published the previous day. Full programming, detailed schedules and upcoming announcements are expected.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews