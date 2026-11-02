2 novembre 2026
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Manama: Protecting ships without expanding the war

Libnanews
· 2 min read · 5 views

The Manama Forum places maritime safety at the centre of the discussions, with a goal: to protect ships without widening regional confrontation. Saudi Arabia defends international responsibility, while Bahrain proposes a regional framework open to Iran under conditions. A Franco-British initiative prepares the protection of navigation and the response to mines. These steps are neither an agreement with Tehran nor a guarantee of de-escalation. Maintaining a diplomatic outcome remains a high priority.

Couverture Libnanews : Protéger les navires sans élargir la guerre. Le détroit d’Ormuz photographié depuis l’espace pendant la mission STS-4, entre le 27 juin et le 4 juillet 1982. Archive géographique illustrant les enjeux de navigation, sans représenter le forum de Manama ni un déploiement actuel.
Le détroit d’Ormuz photographié depuis l’espace pendant la mission STS-4, entre le 27 juin et le 4 juillet 1982. Archive géographique illustrant les enjeux de navigation, sans représenter le forum de Manama ni un déploiement actuel. Photo : NASA / Wikimedia Commons — domaine public aux États-Unis.
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In Manama, maritime safety is discussed with a double priority: to protect ships and prevent further regional escalation. According to Al Sharq Al Awsat of 2 November, the closing of the forum on Sunday brought together calls for strengthening defence and maintaining diplomacy with Iran.

Saudi Arabia defends an international responsibility for the protection of straits. Bahrain proposes a regional organization open to Iran, subject to respect for sovereignty and international law. These positions are not an agreement with Tehran.

A Franco-British defensive initiative

In its detailed report, published on 1 November, the daily describes a Franco-British initiative dedicated to the protection of navigation and marine mines. French admiral Yannick Bossu spoke of the participation of representatives from more than fifteen countries and of an upcoming field exercise. He described the scheme as defensive and stressed the need for a diplomatic outcome.

The political challenge is to distinguish two decisions: securing a sea passage and entering a war. The first requires operational resources; it is not, by itself, the authorization of the second. It is this border that Manama’s statements seek to maintain, without turning military preparation into a guarantee of de-escalation.

Sources

Al Sharq Al Awsat, Mirza Al Khouweildi, report of the Manama Dialogue published on 1 November 2026, taken from the 2 November edition, page 2.

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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