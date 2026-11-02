Manama: Protecting ships without expanding the war

The Manama Forum places maritime safety at the centre of the discussions, with a goal: to protect ships without widening regional confrontation. Saudi Arabia defends international responsibility, while Bahrain proposes a regional framework open to Iran under conditions. A Franco-British initiative prepares the protection of navigation and the response to mines. These steps are neither an agreement with Tehran nor a guarantee of de-escalation. Maintaining a diplomatic outcome remains a high priority.

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In Manama, maritime safety is discussed with a double priority: to protect ships and prevent further regional escalation. According to Al Sharq Al Awsat of 2 November, the closing of the forum on Sunday brought together calls for strengthening defence and maintaining diplomacy with Iran.

Saudi Arabia defends an international responsibility for the protection of straits. Bahrain proposes a regional organization open to Iran, subject to respect for sovereignty and international law. These positions are not an agreement with Tehran.

A Franco-British defensive initiative

In its detailed report, published on 1 November, the daily describes a Franco-British initiative dedicated to the protection of navigation and marine mines. French admiral Yannick Bossu spoke of the participation of representatives from more than fifteen countries and of an upcoming field exercise. He described the scheme as defensive and stressed the need for a diplomatic outcome.

The political challenge is to distinguish two decisions: securing a sea passage and entering a war. The first requires operational resources; it is not, by itself, the authorization of the second. It is this border that Manama’s statements seek to maintain, without turning military preparation into a guarantee of de-escalation.

Sources

Al Sharq Al Awsat, Mirza Al Khouweildi, report of the Manama Dialogue published on 1 November 2026, taken from the 2 November edition, page 2.

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