Furies will open Cinemamed in Brussels on 26 November

Furies, by Rami Kodeih, will open Cinemamed in Brussels on November 26, 2026, at 8 pm at the cinema Palace. Projected in Arabic with French subtitles, this story of robbery against a background of banking crisis accompanies a Lebanese focus. The special session costs 12 euros, without access to the usual passes.

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Furries, Rami Kodeih’s first feature film, will open Cinemamed in Brussels on Thursday 26 November 2026. The screening will begin at 8:00 p.m. at the Palace Cinema, Anspach Boulevard. The event will launch a special edition in Lebanon with the « News from Lebanon » programme.

The event is particularly interesting to the Lebanese audience in Belgium: the film will be presented in Arabic, with French subtitles. The festival announces a preview, preceded by the opening ceremony. The invitation to the press on 13 November also provides for the presence of filmmakers. Public programming confirms the venue and schedule of the session.

Furies at Cinemamed: Two Sisters Facing Bank Blockage

The story takes place in Beirut during the economic collapse. A young woman cannot withdraw the savings necessary for her sister’s surgery, suffering from cancer. The two women then seek to take back their money through a robbery. A truck driver and a former militiaman accompany them.

It is a fiction, not a documentary about a particular hostage taking. The banking crisis provides the framework for the scenario. The film combines this social situation with an action story focused on the links between the two sisters.

Rym Mroue and Maria Nakouzi appear at the casting, alongside Hasan Akil and d-Issam Bou Khaled. Rami Kodeih signs the realization and assembly. He shares the script writing with Nora Mariana Salim. Tony Kopec provides photography and Arthur Joly provides music. RT Features and Nausika Films carry the production; Vedette Film appears as a distribution partner for this presentation.

The feature film, whose original title isGhadablasts 133 minutes. Its international circulation has already begun: it was presented in the Venice Spotlight section of the Mostra. The Brussels stage is therefore a new presentation to the public, not a world premiere.

A Lebanese focus beyond the opening night

The 26th edition of Cinemamed will take place from 26 November to 4 December 2026. The festival announces a joint programme with the BAFF, Brussels Art Film Festival, under the title « News from Lebanon ». This focus brings together several forms of cinema, from documentary to short film and fiction.

The selection shall includeThe Cats, the Sea and Everything in Between, from Karel Malkoun, in the ReVolution competition.Today the Eye Didn, from Rakan Mayasi, is in the official competition.Only rebels, by Danielle Arbid, is announced in Panorama.

The program also includes the documentaryTime of release rang, by Heiny Srour, and the short filmFalse JewelryFrom Jessy Moussallem. This selection is therefore not limited to the opening film. Schedules and rooms must be checked for each work: the November 26 session at the Palace is not valid for other screenings.

Practical information for the November 26th session

Place: cinema Palace, boulevard Anspach 85, 1000 Brussels.

cinema Palace, boulevard Anspach 85, 1000 Brussels. Date and time: thursday 26 November 2026 at 8 p.m., Brussels local time.

thursday 26 November 2026 at 8 p.m., Brussels local time. Film: Furries, Rami Kodeih, 2:13 am, original Arabic version with French subtitles.

Furries, Rami Kodeih, 2:13 am, original Arabic version with French subtitles. Tariff announced: 12 euros for the opening evening.

12 euros for the opening evening. Tickets:at the Palace counter or at its online ticket office.

Passes Cineville, Cinemamed and Palace, as well as Article 27, are not accepted for this special session. The festival provides a drink at the Palace Atrium after the screening. Seats remain subject to the availability of the ticket office.

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