Lebanon: The OIF welcomes the adoption of the new media law

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Paris, August 25, 2026 — The International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) welcomes the adoption of the new media law by the Lebanese Parliament on August 11, 2026. This expected reform represents an important step forward in modernizing the legal framework applicable to the media and strengthening press freedom in Lebanon.

The OIF welcomes the positive progress made by the new law, particularly in terms of transparency of the sector and the protection of journalists. It also recalls that the fight against misinformation must be conducted with full respect for Lebanon’s freedom of expression and international commitments.

In this regard, the OIF encourages continued dialogue between the Lebanese authorities, media professionals and civil society organizations, including on the provisions of the Law on the Penalization of the Dissemination of False Information, with a view to fully preserving the progress made by this reform.

It reaffirms its readiness to continue to support the implementation of this new legislation and, more broadly, to facilitate the development of sustainable and multi-stakeholder responses to information disorders in Lebanon.

The OIF has been working with Lebanese authorities, the media and civil society for several years to promote the integrity of information and combat information disorder. At the request of the Ministry of Information, it conducted a mission in September 2025 to assess mechanisms for regulating disinformation in Lebanon. The mission had recommended the adoption of the media bill, stressing, inter alia, the importance of decriminalization of press offences and transparency of media ownership.

There are 90 States and Governments: 53 members, 5 associate members and 32 observers.

For more information on La Francophonie: www.francophonie.org