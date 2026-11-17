The Ministry of Economy suspends the marketing of the labne Rolly Taanayel produced in Zahlé. Analyses have detected vegetable oils that are contrary to the Lebanese standard. The manufacturer must withdraw the quantities and declare them within three days. No bacterial contamination or poisoning is reported in this ministry announcement.

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The Minister of Economy and Trade, Amer Bsat, ordered the suspension of the marketing of the labne made by Rolly Taanayel in the Zahlé industrial area, according to an announcement issued on 17 November 2026.

The decision is based on the analysis of a sample containing vegetable oils, contrary to the Lebanese standard for labour, states the Ministry.

Withdrawal and inventory within three days

The manufacturer shall remove the quantities marketed, draw up the tables and communicate them to the Ministry within three days of the decision being taken, prior to the steps necessary for their destruction.

The advertisement does not specify any lot number or consumption deadline. It does not report bacterial contamination or poisoning and does not cover all dairy products sold under similar names.

This is an orderly withdrawal, not confirmation that all quantities have already been withdrawn or destroyed.

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