Tehran rejects CNN’s charges. Trump reacts, but no imminent attack or decision to pass the act is publicly established.

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Iran rejected on Tuesday, 17 November the charges concerning a possible planned attack in Washington. Donald Trump claims to take this information seriously. But the evidence made public does not make it possible to present an attack as imminent or decided.

A CNN investigation, not a published evidence file

In a survey published on 16 November,CNN, circulated by CNN Newsourcequotes seven unappointed US officials. They refer to information about Iranian options targeting senior American officials with a radiological device or chemical weapon.

However, the chain highlights the uncertainties about capabilities and the intention to move on to action. Lauren Bis, the White House spokesman, told him that no credible threat to US territory was identified at this stage. This official response should not be erased by anonymous assumptions.

Tehran denies

Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, described these accusations as unfounded in a message Tuesday, according to therecord of statements. The Iranian representative at the United Nations had also rejected the chemical weapons charges to CNN.

Oneiranian official communiqué dated 16 novemberalready denounced a campaign of allegations intended, according to Baghaei, to scare the citizens and to portray Iran as a threat. This earlier text is not the specific message of Tuesday on CNN’s inquiry: the two positions must remain distinguished.

Trump makes a conditional threat

Questioned in Manila on Tuesday, Donald Trump warned Tehran of very severe consequences in case of attack. Thelebanese official agency dispatchreports this reaction as part of his asian displacement.

The scope of information therefore remains limited: an investigation based on anonymous sources, an Iranian denial and a presidential reaction. Neither Trump’s warning nor the repetition of the story by several media is an independent verification of the alleged project.

Illustration: The Capitol in Washington, 1997. Architect of the Capitol, public domain. This image does not represent a threat or event of November 17.

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