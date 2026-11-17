The Iraqi government spokesman confirms an order to enter the armed forces and a delay in the withdrawal of the Kataëb Hezbollah, without officially specifying its deadline.

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The Iraqi government confirmed its decision to bring the armed forces into Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, and to set a deadline for the withdrawal of Hezbollah. His spokesman Haider al-Aboudi announced this new stage on Monday, 16 November. He does not say that the entry of the troops or the withdrawal of the group have already taken place.

A confirmed deadline, without official published deadline

Al-Aboudi states that a delay has been arrested and that he is close, without indicating the date or time of the interview. He states that the relevant services are ready to resume their missions in the area. The Government presents this decision as the exercise of its responsibilities for security and protection of public resources.

The spokesman attributed to the committee of inquiry the discovery of operations on oil pipelines, two refining plants and tanks. He referred to measures of revocation and transfer to justice. These official statements do not constitute a judicial conviction of the persons or organizations involved.

Preparations and disagreements reported, not established fighting

In its 17 November edition,Al-Akhbardescribes security preparations around Jurf al-Sakhr and a risk of confrontation between the government and the Kataeb Hezbollah. The daily reports, based on unnamed sources, divisions within the Coordination Framework. This political narrative remains distinct from the official announcement: it does not allow us to conclude that an assault has begun.

An account ofShafaq News, published on November 16thhe also described a disagreement on the use of force, citing an informed source. He mentioned a deadline on Friday evening, objections from political leaders and reinforcements on both sides. These elements converge in press accounts, but their independent confirmation remains limited by the anonymity of the sources. No specific expiry times are confirmed in the official interview of the spokesperson.

The risk of confrontation should not be presented as a confrontation that has already occurred. The formula of an unprecedented shock since 2003, advanced in this cover, is not retained here as an established historical observation. The verifiable issue remains the government’s decision to regain security control and uncertainty over the conditions of its execution.

A development after the first inspections

Ourprevious survey updatepublished on 14 November, distinguished the Commission’s first visit on 13 November from conclusions still awaited. The Spokesperson’s announcement is an evolution: it now focuses on the outcome of the investigation and the decision to deploy. It does not allow effective control of the area to be presented as already transferred.

Archive illustration: Iraqi Federal Police in Baghdad, 5 April 2010. It shows neither Jurf al-Sakhr nor the operations of November 2026. U.S. Army / Sgt. Melissa Bright, public domain.

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