Gaza: eleven reported deaths, Israel confirms strike

Civil Defence reported 11 deaths on 12 November, including six in Nasser Hospital. Israel confirms the strike; The fate of the head of Hamas remains unknown.

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The Gaza Civil Defence increased the number of people killed in Israeli strikes and fire to eleven on Thursday, 12 November 2026. Six of these deaths were recorded at the Nasser Hospital Complex in Khan Yunes. The results of the day therefore do not constitute a revision to eleven of the only bombardment of the hospital.

Since the first reports of the night, the Israeli army has confirmed that it has struck Nasser. It claims to have targeted Mohamed Abu Ismail, presented as the Hamas brigade commander in Khan Yunes, as well as other members of the movement. His death is not confirmed.

In Nasser, the surgery department affected

In a statement dated 12 November, the Gaza Ministry of Health placed the attack after midnight and designated the surgical building of the medical complex. He reported six deaths among caregivers, patients and their companions, including Dr. Rizk Abu Shuaira. The Ministry denounces an attack on an institution where patients are being treated and medical teams at work.

In the morning, the spokesman for the Civil Defence, Mahmoud Bassal, reported that at least six people had been killed and twenty injured. He described significant damage in the surgical department. The images shot inside showed debris and furniture scattered in the halls, wire hanging from damaged ceilings, and the evacuation of injured people on stretchers in congested corridors.

Six deaths were also confirmed by the hospital. The number of injuries reported during the first few hours should not be added up: they concern the same attack, observed at different times.

Deaths also in the centre and Gaza City

According to the Civil Defence, the other five deaths on Thursday include one person affected by fire near al-Bureij, one in a vehicle hit near Deir al-Balah and three in Gaza City, including a woman. This count is attributed to Palestinian relief and is not an independent balance sheet.

Palestinian reports published in the afternoon of 12 November included the death of 26-year-old Nachaat Fouad Aouad in a drone attack on a vehicle on Al-Baraka street, south of Deir al-Balah. They also reported a strike near the entrance to al-Shifa Hospital and another near the Jabalia al-Nazla cemetery. The Israeli army confirms that it targeted a person in Gaza City, but denied having hit near al-Shifa. These localised reports are not added to the overall balance sheet.

Opposite versions on hospital use

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of using Nasser as a command centre. The movement denies any military use of the complex. The alleged existence of this centre could not be independently verified.

The Ministry of Health warns that attacks on hospitals further reduce the health care capacity still available in the enclave. It calls for the protection of patients, staff and medical facilities.

These events occur as Israel and Hamas accuse of violating the October 2025 ceasefire. The Gazan health authorities had already reported more than 1,600 Palestinians killed since that agreement, before the last elements on Thursday. This cumulation should not be confused with the eleven deaths reported on that day alone.

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