The Minister of Sports announces the end of the internal conflict. The stages of the election of a new committee remain to be published.

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The Minister of Sports announces the end of the internal conflict. The stages of the election of a new committee remain to be published.

Lebanese Minister of Youth and Sports Nora Bayrakdarian announced Friday, 27 November, from the Baabda Palace, that Lebanese sports actors had reached agreement on the Olympic Committee. She presented the compromise to President Joseph Aoun, in the presence of Pierre Jalkh and Jihad Salamé. The next step, she said, should lead to the election of a new committee.

An agreement confirmed in Baabda, not a vote

The department had already announced on November 16 a negotiated settlement of the division that paralyzed the institution. The meeting on 27 confirmed that the various interlocutors had jointly presented the outcome of the negotiations to the Presidency. Joseph Aoun welcomed the agreement, believing that it would have a positive impact on the image of Lebanese sport at home and abroad. The Presidency states that the regulation must respect the Olympic Charter and the applicable Lebanese standards.

What to expect before the election

The presidential announcement is not a summons. It does not set the date, the nomination procedure or the composition of the college that will take part in the election. The Minister promised that the next steps would be communicated. It will be necessary to distinguish between the notification of these stages by the sports authorities of a possible position taken by the International Olympic Committee or the Asian Olympic Council: the Baabda communiqué does not report any about the future election.

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