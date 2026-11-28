Fires reported in South Lebanon, scholarships announced for eight schools and thunderstorms expected from Sunday morning. Abroad, Taiwan robs its nuclear referendum, a cargo ship is reported to be seized off Yemen and Euro 7 is being applied for new car and utility approvals in the European Union.

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Saturday, November 28, 2026, 6 p.m. Beirut time edition.Fires were reported in several areas of southern Lebanon. A delegation of French mayors met with elected officials in Kawkaba, following the announcement of scholarships in Baabda. In Beirut, the marathon restrictions begin tonight, before the rains return in the early morning.

South Lebanon: Fire reported in Nabatiyah and Bint Jbeil districts

Israeli artillery fire was reported in the Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah areas in Nabatiyah district, as well as at dawn near Rachaf and Sarbine in Bint Jbeil district. These reports are in addition to the morning strikes reported in Kfar Tebnit and the shootings in the Zebqine Valley. No victim reports were confirmed for the shootings of Mayfadoun, Rachaf and Sarbine.

Southern schools: scholarships announced for 3,000 students

Valérie Pécresse announced on Friday, in front of Joseph Aoun, school support for 3,000 students from eight schools in the South. The terms of allocation and the dates of payment are not public. In Kawkaba, a delegation of French mayors discussed on Saturday twinnings and school and social projects with elected representatives of the Marjayoun sector, without a signed agreement announced.

In Baabda, another delegation, the Zawtar West Public School, had requested support on Friday to maintain the courses. UNESCO reported on 25 November that the school, with several damaged premises, was home to approximately 74 students, compared to 304 before the war.

Beirut: restrictions tonight, storms possible from dawn

The Internal Security Forces announced parking bans from 9 p.m. this Saturday on the marathon route, and then closed at 10 p.m. an area of Martyr Square. The marathon and the semi-marathon are announced Sunday at 6:30 a.m. by the organizer. The weather service predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms from dawn in Lebanon, with a risk of rapid flooding on some roads and reduced visibility at altitude.

Yemen: Reported cargo seized in the Gulf of Aden

The British maritime watch service reported that armed men had taken control of a cargo ship off Yemen. The notice shall not give the name of the vessel or of its operator. The identity of the attackers and the fate of the crew were not confirmed by this opinion.

Taiwan: outgoing mayor preserves Taipei · Global Voices

Progressive Democratic Party candidate Puma Shen recognized his defeat in Taipei against outgoing mayor Chiang Wan-an of Kuomintang. A separate referendum was held on the abandonment of the nuclear exit policy. At 7.55 p.m. in Taipei, the partial counting gave 5.41 million votes in the affirmative, above the threshold of one quarter of the enrollment. The final total of the election commission had not been verified at the close of this edition.

European Union: the first Euro 7 deadline Sunday

From 29 November, Euro 7 applies to new car and light utility approvals. The general deadline for new vehicles of already approved types will be one year later. In particular, the Regulation covers brake particles and sets durability thresholds for batteries. It does not require new type-approval for cars already registered.

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