Lebanese customs recruit intern guards for their land service. Civilian and military candidates, male and female, will be able to file their files from 30 November to 29 December 2026. Age, diplomas, coins and places of deposit: Here are the conditions announced and the timetable to be respected according to the initials.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Lebanese Customs is opening up the recruitment of intern guards for its anti-land smuggling service. The announcement released on November 13, 2026 is intended for civilians and members on active service, both men and women. The files will be received from November 30 to December 29, 2026, in an alphabetical schedule and in five centres. The place of deposit depends on the applicant’s civil status register, not his place of residence.

The administration specifies the conditions of age, diploma, size and driving. It also details the exhibits to be presented. The deposit is not an admission: it is an application for the recruitment of intern customs guards. The announcement does not indicate the number of posts opened.

Lebanese Customs: who can apply?

The candidate must have been Lebanese nationals for at least 10 years. For civilians, the text sets a specific birth bracket: from 12 April 2002 to 11 April 2009 inclusive. He attached this condition at the beginning of the written competition and on April 11, 2027. This reference does not replace the practical information on the place and schedule of the events, absent from the announcement.

An exemption applies to military personnel on active service in the army, the Internal Security Forces, General Security or State Security. Their length of service may increase the age limit. However, they must not exceed 30 years on the date of the competition.

The minimum diploma is the patent, or an officially equivalent academic or professional qualification. The documents establishing the level of education must bear the certification of the competent authorities of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Two size thresholds are included in the text. The minimum is 165 centimetres for Lebanese bachelors, first part at least, or an official equivalent. It is 167 centimetres for the other candidates. The advertisement also requires a physical ability to serve in the customs police.

Judicial and driving conditions

The candidate must enjoy his or her civil rights. The Act excludes persons convicted of a crime, for at least two ordinary offences, or for only one of the offences expressly listed.

This list includes, inter alia, theft, fraud, abuse of trust, embezzlement of funds, rape, extortion, forgery and unfunded cheque. It also covers offences relating to weapons of war, smuggling and narcotics. It adds the offences of morality under Title VII of the Criminal Code and the military offences mentioned in the announcement. These exclusions also apply to persons who have been rehabilitated or have benefited from an amnesty, the administration states.

Driving requirements include lack of alcohol or drug dependence and non-practice gambling. The candidate must not belong to or collaborate with a party. The text also requires that he not pursue a profession that is considered dishonorable. Former members serving more than six months must provide a certificate of good military conduct.

A calendar according to the initial name

The files must be submitted by the candidates themselves. The reception will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lebanon time, on the following dates. The administrative table ranks the candidates according to the first letter of their name in Arabic:

30 november and 1 december: – Yeah.

– Yeah. 2 december: ب and ю.

ب and ю. 3 and 4 december ث, ج et ح.

ث, ج et ح. 7 december: خ, د et ذ.

خ, د et ذ. 8 december: ر and ▼.

ر and ▼. 9 and 10 december: س, ش and ю.

س, ش and ю. 11 december: ض, ط et ظ.

ض, ط et ظ. 14 and 15 december: ع.

ع. 16 december: غ, ف et ق.

غ, ف et ق. 17 and 18 december: ▼, ل and م.

▼, ل and م. 21 and 22 december: ن, ه, و and ي.

ن, ه, و and ي. 23, 28 and 29 december:candidates who did not file their files on the scheduled dates.

All these dates concern the year 2026. It is therefore not a matter of a continuous opening of the windows for one month: each candidate has the days corresponding to his initial, and then the three days of catching up indicated.

Five centres, by place of registration

The choice of centre depends on the location of the civil registry. The announcement allocates the deposits as follows:

Beirut: beirut customs police centre, Beirut port.

beirut customs police centre, Beirut port. Mount Lebanon: centre of the sea customs detachment of Jounieh, at the port of Jounieh.

centre of the sea customs detachment of Jounieh, at the port of Jounieh. Northern Lebanon and Akkar: tripoli Customs Police Centre, El Mina.

tripoli Customs Police Centre, El Mina. South Lebanon and Nabatiyah: saida customs police centre in the port of Saida.

saida customs police centre in the port of Saida. Bekaa and Baalbek-Hermel:rayak Customs Detachment Centre, Rayak.

Parts to be prepared before moving

The file includes an individual sample of civil status less than three months old with a recent photograph. For active members, the announcement provides for a copy of the military card, stamped and signed according to the rules indicated, or form number two.

Six recent and certified photographs in 3.5 × 5 cm format are requested. A residence certificate and a certificate of good conduct issued by the mukhtar of the place of residence are also required. These documents must not be more than one month old. The certificate must explicitly mention good conduct, lack of alcohol and drug addiction, and non-practice gambling.

The criminal record must also be less than one month old. Applicants must attach a certified copy of the patent or its official equivalent. The documentary list mentions the BP2, the success of the first year of high school, the BT1, the BT2 or the technical baccalaureate. The administration also requests the highest official diploma obtained.

Copies of diplomas or certificates must be certified by the Ministry of Education. An original may be accepted if its presence is expressly indicated on the envelope of the file. The candidate can then replace it with a certified copy.

For members on active duty, written authorization of command or direction is required. Members and former members must provide a record of the stages of their service and their disciplinary assessments. A certificate of good conduct from the military authority is required when service exceeds six months. Finally, the Administration announces that it will subsequently request a judicial certification of successful candidates in order to verify the existence of any prosecutions.

2025 applicants must reapply

The previous procedure for the recruitment of guards had been interrupted by communiqué No. 2581/ش. People who had filed a file can retrieve their old documents.

They must report to the headquarters of the main garage division, Rue des Banques in Beirut, in the Arab Bank building, on the fourth floor. This recovery makes it possible to reuse the still admissible parts, but does not mean automatic transfer of applications. Any new application remains subject to current conditions, in particular age.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews