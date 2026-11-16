Illegal games: about 100 accounts frozen in Lebanon

The Internal Security Forces are announcing the freezing of approximately 100 electronic accounts and wallets used in an alleged network of illegal gambling. Two people were arrested in Anqoun on 4 November. The investigation includes accounts transmitted to foreign operators and identities used without authorization.

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Approximately 100 accounts and electronic wallets were frozen in an investigation into an alleged network of illegal online gambling, the Internal Security Forces announced on Monday, 16 November. Two persons were arrested on 4 November in Anqoun, Saida district.

The investigation is conducted by the Anti-Play Office of the Judicial Police. According to ISPs, the investigations involved the use of electronic wallets proposed by two money transfer companies. Their names have not been made public.

Accounts given to operators abroad

The investigators described a mechanism whereby intermediaries obtained financial accounts and electronic wallets from individuals and then handed them over to persons outside Lebanon. The latter allegedly administered illegal gambling platforms and used accounts to circulate money in return for remuneration.

ISPs also report the use of identity documents unknown to their incumbents to open financial accounts for these platforms. The press release thus distinguishes the presentation of accounts for remuneration from identity fraud, without specifying the respective share of these two processes in the accounts identified.

The investigation continues

The total of about one hundred corresponds to the electronic accounts and portfolios identified, not to a number of persons arrested. The freeze was carried out in coordination with the agencies concerned, according to the ISPs. No total amount of funds transferred through these accounts was announced.

Police say they arrested a suspect and his assistant in Anqoun. Research notices were issued for other persons suspected of involvement. Investigations continue under the supervision of the competent judicial authority.

At this announcement, ISPs call on citizens not to hand over their identity documents or financial data to persons whose reliability they cannot verify, in order to avoid fraud and the exploitation of their accounts.

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