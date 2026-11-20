The cargo ship Miro G failed Friday 20 November near Lit-et-Mixe, in the Landes. Nineteen sailors were evacuated by helicopter, while three remained on board. The authorities are examining the possibilities of towing and the risks to the coastline, without announcing any known pollution at this stage.

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The cargo ship Miro G failed on the night of Thursday 19th to Friday 20th November on the coast of Lit-et-Mixe, in the Landes. Nineteen sailors were evacuated by helicopter and three remained on board, according to the results reported by the Landes prefecture on Friday morning. The authorities are studying towing; they have not announced any re-watering or pollution.

The cargo had reported difficulties as early as Thursday

The Étel surveillance and rescue centre had been following the ship since Thursday night. According to the Maritime Prefecture of the Atlantic, the crew had reported manoeuvring difficulties as the wind and swell pushed it towards the coast. The cargo ship wet about three kilometres off Lit-et-Mixe. The anchors did not hold the vessel, which drifted to shore under gusts of up to 48 knots, nearly 89 km/h.

After the grounding, the master requested the evacuation of his sailors. A rescue helicopter from the Air Force and Space was mobilized. The heli-reuillées were taken to an emergency reception centre in Saint-Julien-en-Born, a neighbouring commune, according to the prefecture of the Landes cited by several media. The three persons still on board participate in the safety of the ship and provide liaison with the rescue.

Towing remains under study

The maritime prefect triggered level 3 of the ORSEC at sea and activated the Biscaye plan, which organises Franco-Spanish cooperation during a rescue or maritime accident. Spanish tug Sar Gavia left Bilbao on Thursday night to join the area. Its mobilization does not mean that the cargo has already been towed.

An expert must assess the possibilities of clearance and the environmental risk, depending on the situation in the prefecture of the Landes relayed in the morning. The authorities did not report any known pollution at this stage. Access to the beach in Cape Town was prohibited by municipal decree, according to the same assessment. This closure concerns the intervention sector, not the whole of the Land coast.

Archive: Beachfront of Cape of the Homy, in Lit-et-Mixe, in 2017.Brina Blum / Unsplash via Wikimedia Commons,CC0 1.0. Resized whole photo, Libnanews dressing. The image does not show the cargo or the rescue.

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