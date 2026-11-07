Iran: Trump claims new strikes · Global Voices

During the night of 6-7 November, Iranian media reported two projectiles in the Suza area on the island of Qeshm. The Iranian army also claims to have shot down an MQ-9, without American confirmation. The damage remains to be determined. Qatar, for its part, denies having announced the failure of the discussions between Washington and Tehran. Doha continues its mediation and does not report any signed agreements. The authorities’ clarifications of the night events remain pending.

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New American strikes in Iran took place Friday, November 6, 2026, Donald Trump said. According to an American news agency, the president mentioned targeted air defences. In the same night, the Iranian press reported explosions on the island of Qeshm, near the Strait of Ormuz. Qatar asserts that its mediation continues.

US hit in Iran: Trump talks about limited action

The president spoke at West Palm Beach, Florida, Friday night. He presented the operation as a minor. The events of this night are distinct from the strikes of November 2.

The precise course of the intervention and its material results have yet to be established. The available information does not make it possible to draw up a human assessment. Nor do they demonstrate the launch of a large-scale military campaign.

Two projectiles reported in the Souza area

On the night of 6-7 November, an Iranian semi-official agency reported that two missiles struck Qeshm. It presented this information as preliminary. It specified that no official information was available on any damage and expected confirmation from the competent authorities.

An Iranian state agency had previously called witnesses from the Suza area, also transcribed Suza. These inhabitants spoke of two projectiles after hearing a plane over the island. These testimonies alone do not identify the aircraft, the weapons used or the exact target.

Qeshm is located off the southern coast of Iran at the entrance to the Strait of Ormuz. This location places events near a major waterway between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. The island had already been reported on 2 November. Tonight’s reports are a new sequence.

Iranian army claims destruction of MQ-9

In a statement relayed on Saturday by state television, the Iranian army claims to have shot down an American drone MQ-9 Reaper over Qeshm. It assigns interception to its air defence systems, integrated into the national network.

This announcement remains an Iranian claim. No U.S. confirmation of this loss was identified in the information consulted. It must also be distinguished from a previous announcement by the Revolutionary Guards concerning an MQ-1. Both communications mention different models and should not be merged into a single balance sheet.

Doha denies announced failure of negotiations

At the same time, Qatar challenged publications claiming that its Prime Minister had announced the failure of the American-Iranian discussions. Its International Media Bureau described them as false and misleading. He claims that Mohammed bin Abdelrahmane Al-Thani’s comments were distorted.

According to the office, the Head of Government, on the contrary, indicated that both parties continued to work on an agreement. Doha ensures close contact with Washington and Tehran to support the negotiations. This denial does not constitute the announcement of a signed compromise and does not detail any concessions.

This position extends the official indications of 3 November. The spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari, had then confirmed an ongoing exchange of proposals. He said that a Qatari delegation had held about three hours of discussions in Tehran the day before, before returning to Doha.

Al-Ansari refused to announce a precise breakthrough. He also pointed out that military attacks and incidents against ships were detrimental to negotiations. Qatar had reaffirmed its opposition to threats against navigation, following the targeting of the Qatari tanker Al Mayeda.

At this stage, Doha therefore maintains the diplomatic channel, while the details of the Qeshm events remain incomplete. The expected future details include the targets affected, potential damage and Iran’s drone claim.

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