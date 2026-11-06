Ukraine: Zelensky Fears Strikes · Global Voices

Volodymyr Zelensky states on 6 November 2026 that he has information on new Russian strikes in preparation. It refers to the energy sector, the Dnipro bridges and civil infrastructure. The Ukrainian President calls for faster deliveries of Patriot missiles and announces more repair teams. It also mentions agreements on energy equipment with several European partners. Its warning does not specify the timing or extent of the anticipated attacks, and the information invoked is not public.

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Zelensky fears Russian strikes against the Ukrainian energy sector, Dnipro bridges and civil infrastructure. The Ukrainian President issued this warning Friday, November 6, 2026, in his evening address. He claims that he has information on an attack in preparation and asks Kyiv’s partners to speed up their delivery of Patriot interceptor missiles.

Volodymyr Zelensky reports that the armed forces and the air force are preparing for this threat. It does not specify the date or extent of the operation which it claims to anticipate. The information referred to is not made public. His intervention thus describes a risk announced by the Ukrainian authorities, not a new series of strikes already found.

Zelensky fears strikes and demands interceptors

The Head of State insists on the urgency of air defence deliveries. In particular, he called on the United States to provide the necessary missiles for Patriot batteries. According to him, delivery times directly affect the protection of the facilities.

The President also announced agreements with several partners to obtain energy equipment. He cited Germany, Spain and Slovakia. These materials are to be used for repairs and reserves. It does not detail the quantities or timing of their arrival.

More teams to repair the network

After discussions with military, government and energy officials, Zelensky announced an increase in the number of repair teams. The armed forces must also contribute to post-attack interventions. The government is working, he said, to speed up the delivery of the necessary equipment.

It describes attacks on networks, transformers and distribution devices. According to his explanation, this damage can cause regional shortages even when electricity production remains sufficient. The rehabilitation of links and posts becomes as important as production capacity.

In Kyiv, the consequences of the attacks are already felt on electricity, water and transport. Cuts disrupt daily life as temperatures approach zero. This context gives an immediate challenge to the call for interceptors and means of repair.

Finally, the President said that he had discussed Ukraine’s needs with the Nordic and Baltic countries before the winter. He announced the continuation of diplomatic efforts with Kyiv’s partners, while calling on the population to remain cautious about the risk of missiles.

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