Gaza: Deaths reach 74,640

The Ministry of Health in Gaza recorded a total of 74,640 deaths and 175,947 injuries as at 7 November 2026. Hospitals received ten bodies in 48 hours, including two remains found, and recorded 22 wounded. Twelve deaths were added after file validation. Thus, the evolution of the total does not correspond solely to the results of new attacks. Relief remains prevented from reaching some victims under the rubble and on the roads.

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According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, there have been 74,640 deaths and 175,947 injuries since 7 October 2023. Its bulletin of Saturday, November 7, 2026 lists ten bodies received in hospitals in 48 hours. He also reports 22 injured. It distinguishes between new deaths, dead persons from their injuries and found remains. A total of 12 additional deaths were also included after file validation.

The count includes six new deaths and two people who died of their injuries. Two remains were found. These categories describe different situations. The ten registered bodies therefore do not correspond to ten people killed in new attacks during this period alone.

Gaza Human Review: 12 files added

The Ministry states that it added twelve deaths to the cumulative balance sheet after completing their information and obtaining their validation. This regularisation has taken place since the previous administrative update, dated 31 October. It concerns the registration of victims and does not allow for the date of their death on 7 November.

This clarification explains part of the evolution of the total. The November 5 bulletin recorded 74,618 deaths, compared with 74,640 in the November 7 bulletin. The 22 difference includes the ten bodies received by hospitals and the twelve validated files. Presenting this increase as the record of new strikes over the last two days would confuse recent deaths, remains and additions to the register.

The cumulative number of injuries increased from 175,925 to 175,947 on the same bulletins. This increase corresponds to 22 injured persons reported for the 48 hours covered by the last communiqué. The health authorities do not provide in this publication a breakdown by place, age or severity of injuries.

A separate count since the ceasefire

The Ministry also publishes a series covering the period opened by the ceasefire of 11 October 2025. It was 1,610 dead and 5,819 wounded on 7 November 2026. The number of remains found during this period is 849 separately.

The 5 November bulletin indicated 1,602 deaths and 847 remains found. The six new deaths and the two deaths from their injuries account for this eight-fold increase. The two bodies found carry the number of remains recovered to 849.

These series cover part of the period opened in October 2023. They do not therefore add to the overall balance sheet. They reflect the continuing loss of life and the search for bodies after the ceasefire came into force. The press release does not detail the individual circumstances of each death.

Victims remain out of reach

Medical information broadcast on Saturday indicates that victims are still under the ruins and on inaccessible roads. The ambulance and rescue teams cannot reach them all. The total published depends on the bodies recovered, the deaths recorded and the records validated by the health authorities.

The discovery of a remains can occur long after the death of the person. Its registration in a daily bulletin then tells about the time of its recovery or registration. It is not sufficient to establish the date of the attack that caused the death.

The figures presented are those of the health authorities in Gaza. Their latest newsletter does not provide a list of the ten persons received in hospitals, nor details of the twelve files added. Research remains dependent on access to rubble and the ability of relief workers to reach places where victims are still reported.

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